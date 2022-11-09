View all results for 'alt'
Stray Kids Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Extended 'MANIAC' world tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 9, 2022

K-Pop group Stray Kids have added a California date to their 2023 tour schedule. The newly planned concert is set at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on March 31.

At this time, 20 dates are planned from this month into March at major arenas in Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Japan, Australia, the Philippines, and the USA. Earlier this year, the group performed sold-out shows in South Korea. The tour is billed as MANIAC, also a song from their new ODDINARY EP.

When do Stray Kids 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins November 11. At this time, there are no presales happening. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Stray Kids All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 12
Stray Kids
Stray Kids at Mata Elang International Stadium
Mata Elang International Stadium Kecamatan Pademangan, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta, Indonesia
Nov 13
Stray Kids
Stray Kids at Mata Elang International Stadium
Mata Elang International Stadium Kecamatan Pademangan, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta, Indonesia
Feb 2
Stray Kids
Stray Kids at Impact Arena
Impact Arena Banmai, Nonthaburi, Thailand
Feb 3
Stray Kids
Stray Kids at Impact Arena
Impact Arena Banmai, Nonthaburi, Thailand
Feb 5
Stray Kids
Stray Kids at Singapore Indoor Stadium
Singapore Indoor Stadium Singapore, SG, Singapore
Feb 11
Stray Kids
Stray Kids at Saitama Super Arena
Saitama Super Arena Saitama-shi, Saitama-ken, Japan
Feb 12
Stray Kids
Stray Kids at Saitama Super Arena
Saitama Super Arena Saitama-shi, Saitama-ken, Japan
Feb 17
Stray Kids
Stray Kids at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Feb 18
Stray Kids
Stray Kids at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Feb 21
Stray Kids
Stray Kids at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Feb 22
Stray Kids
Stray Kids at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Feb 25
Stray Kids
Stray Kids at Kyocera Dome
Kyocera Dome Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu, Japan
Feb 26
Stray Kids
Stray Kids at Kyocera Dome
Kyocera Dome Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu, Japan
Mar 11
Stray Kids
Stray Kids at SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds
SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds Pasay, NCR, Philippines
Mar 12
Stray Kids
Stray Kids at SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds
SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds Pasay, NCR, Philippines
Mar 22
Stray Kids
Stray Kids at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Mar 23
Stray Kids
Stray Kids at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Mar 26
Stray Kids
Stray Kids at Dickies Arena
Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX
Mar 27
Stray Kids
Stray Kids at Dickies Arena
Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX
Mar 31
Stray Kids
Stray Kids at Banc of California Stadium
Banc of California Stadium Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following Stray Kids on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Stray Kids Zumic artist page.

Stray Kids
K-Pop Pop
Stray Kids
