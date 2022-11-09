Stray Kids Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

K-Pop group Stray Kids have added a California date to their 2023 tour schedule. The newly planned concert is set at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on March 31.

At this time, 20 dates are planned from this month into March at major arenas in Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Japan, Australia, the Philippines, and the USA. Earlier this year, the group performed sold-out shows in South Korea. The tour is billed as MANIAC, also a song from their new ODDINARY EP.

When do Stray Kids 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins November 11. At this time, there are no presales happening. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

