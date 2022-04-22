Stray Kids Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

K-Pop group Stray Kids have announced details for 2022 tour dates. Billed as MANIAC, the tour shares a name with a song from their new EP, ODDINARY.

At this time, seven new June and July dates are planned at major arenas in New Jersey, Illinois, Georgia, Texas, California, and Washington. These are the only events Stray Kids have on their schedule. Earlier this year, the group performed sold-out shows in South Korea.

When do Stray Kids 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22 at 3pm ET. There are no presales happening. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Stray Kids on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, the group released a new album titled ODDINARY. For more, check out the Stray Kids Zumic artist page.