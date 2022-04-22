View all results for 'alt'
Stray Kids Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'MANIAC' arena tour of the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 22, 2022

K-Pop group Stray Kids have announced details for 2022 tour dates. Billed as MANIAC, the tour shares a name with a song from their new EP, ODDINARY.

At this time, seven new June and July dates are planned at major arenas in New Jersey, Illinois, Georgia, Texas, California, and Washington. These are the only events Stray Kids have on their schedule. Earlier this year, the group performed sold-out shows in South Korea.

When do Stray Kids 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22 at 3pm ET. There are no presales happening. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Stray Kids Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Stray Kids All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 29
Stray Kids
Stray Kids at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Jul 1
Stray Kids
Stray Kids at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Jul 3
Stray Kids
Stray Kids at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Jul 6
Stray Kids
Stray Kids at Dickies Arena
Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX
Jul 9
Stray Kids
Stray Kids at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Jul 12
Stray Kids
Stray Kids at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Jul 14
Stray Kids
Stray Kids at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA

We recommend following Stray Kids on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, the group released a new album titled ODDINARY. For more, check out the Stray Kids Zumic artist page.

Stray Kids
K-Pop Pop
