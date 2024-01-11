STRFKR Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie rockers STRFKR announced 2024 tour dates.

New shows are planned at mid-sized North American venues coast-to-coast from April into August. Opening acts will be Ruth Radelet for all the dates and Holy Wave on select shows. Thirty-four concerts are set at this time.

When do STRFKR 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is parallelrealms. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow STRFKR on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

STRFKR will release a new album on March 1 titled Parallel Realms. Watch the music video for the new song "Together Forever." For more, check out STRFKR's Zumic artist page.