STRFKR Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

30+ concerts and new album on the way
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 11, 2024

Indie rockers STRFKR announced 2024 tour dates.

New shows are planned at mid-sized North American venues coast-to-coast from April into August. Opening acts will be Ruth Radelet for all the dates and Holy Wave on select shows. Thirty-four concerts are set at this time.

STRFKR Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

STRFKR All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 4
STRFKR and Ruth Radelet at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Apr 5
STRFKR and Ruth Radelet at Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace
Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace Pioneertown, CA
Apr 6
STRFKR and Ruth Radelet at The Sound
The Sound Del Mar, CA
Apr 7
STRFKR and Ruth Radelet at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Apr 9
STRFKR and Ruth Radelet at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Apr 11
STRFKR and Ruth Radelet at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Apr 12
STRFKR and Ruth Radelet at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Apr 13
STRFKR and Ruth Radelet at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Apr 15
STRFKR and Ruth Radelet at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Apr 16
STRFKR and Ruth Radelet at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Apr 17
STRFKR and Ruth Radelet at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Apr 18
STRFKR and Ruth Radelet at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Apr 19
STRFKR and Ruth Radelet at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Apr 20
STRFKR and Ruth Radelet at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Apr 23
STRFKR and Ruth Radelet at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Apr 24
STRFKR and Ruth Radelet at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Apr 25
STRFKR and Ruth Radelet at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Apr 26
STRFKR and Ruth Radelet at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Apr 27
STRFKR and Ruth Radelet at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Apr 28
STRFKR and Ruth Radelet at The Admiral Theater
The Admiral Theater Omaha, NE
Apr 30
STRFKR and Ruth Radelet at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
May 1
STRFKR and Ruth Radelet at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
May 2
STRFKR and Ruth Radelet at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
May 3
STRFKR and Ruth Radelet at The Bellwether
The Bellwether Los Angeles, CA
Jul 25
STRFKR, Ruth Radelet, and Holy Wave at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Jul 26
STRFKR, Ruth Radelet, and Holy Wave at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Jul 29
STRFKR, Ruth Radelet, and Holy Wave at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Jul 30
STRFKR, Ruth Radelet, and Holy Wave at Mangy Moose Saloon
Mangy Moose Saloon Jackson, WY
Jul 31
STRFKR, Ruth Radelet, and Holy Wave at Wilma Theatre
Wilma Theatre Missoula, MT
Aug 2
STRFKR, Ruth Radelet, and Holy Wave at The Elm Bozeman
The Elm Bozeman Bozeman, MT
Aug 3
STRFKR, Ruth Radelet, and Holy Wave at Pub Station - Billings
Pub Station - Billings Billings, MT
Aug 4
STRFKR, Ruth Radelet, and Holy Wave at Mishawaka Amphitheatre
Mishawaka Amphitheatre Bellvue, CO
Aug 7
STRFKR, Ruth Radelet, and Holy Wave at The Historic El Rey Theater
The Historic El Rey Theater Albuquerque, NM
Aug 8
STRFKR, Ruth Radelet, and Holy Wave at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
When do STRFKR 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is parallelrealms. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow STRFKR on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

STRFKR will release a new album on March 1 titled Parallel Realms. Watch the music video for the new song "Together Forever." For more, check out STRFKR's Zumic artist page.

STRFKR
genres
Electronica Indie Pop Indie Rock Synth Pop
