Sturgill Simpson Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Heating up NYC this fall
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 6, 2021

Sturgill Simpson is one of the most creative musicians today, blending folk, country, rock, pop, R&B, and psychedelic jams together for a style all his own. Last year, he got back to his roots with two albums that showcased his love for classic bluegrass: Cuttin' Grass, Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions and Cuttin' Grass, Vol. 2: The Cowboy Arms Sessions.

This week, Sturgill announced a short residency at Webster Hall billed as "Five Heated Nights in NYC." The Kentucky born-and-bred legend will be performing at the vaunted (and recently renovated) downtown Manhattan venue from September 28 to October 2. Before then, he will be in Willie Nelson's touring Outlaw Music Festival for a string of dates along the East Coast.

When do Sturgill Simpson 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the New York City shows, the general public on-sale begins July 9. Presales for American Express cardmembers begin July 7. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sturgill Simpson Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sturgill Simpson All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 10
Outlaw Music Festival
Outlaw Music Festival at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Sep 11
Outlaw Music Festival
Outlaw Music Festival at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Sep 12
Outlaw Music Festival
Outlaw Music Festival at Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs, NY
Sep 16
to
Sep 19
Merlefest
Merlefest at Wilkes Community College
Wilkes Community College Wilkesboro, NC
Sep 17
Outlaw Music Festival
Outlaw Music Festival at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Sep 18
Outlaw Music Festival
Outlaw Music Festival at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Sep 19
Outlaw Music Festival
Outlaw Music Festival at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Sep 22
Outlaw Music Festival
Outlaw Music Festival at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Sep 24
Outlaw Music Festival
Outlaw Music Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Sep 28
Sturgill Simpson
Sturgill Simpson at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Sep 29
Sturgill Simpson
Sturgill Simpson at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Sep 30
Sturgill Simpson
Sturgill Simpson at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Oct 1
Sturgill Simpson
Sturgill Simpson at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Oct 2
Sturgill Simpson
Sturgill Simpson at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

We recommend following Sturgill Simpson on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Sturgill Simpson Zumic artist page.

image for artist Sturgill Simpson
Sturgill Simpson
Sep
28
Sturgill Simpson
Webster Hall New York, NY
Sep
29
Sturgill Simpson
Webster Hall New York, NY
Sep
30
Sturgill Simpson
Webster Hall New York, NY
Oct
1
Sturgill Simpson
Webster Hall New York, NY
Oct
2
Sturgill Simpson
Webster Hall New York, NY
