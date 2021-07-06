Sturgill Simpson Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Sturgill Simpson is one of the most creative musicians today, blending folk, country, rock, pop, R&B, and psychedelic jams together for a style all his own. Last year, he got back to his roots with two albums that showcased his love for classic bluegrass: Cuttin' Grass, Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions and Cuttin' Grass, Vol. 2: The Cowboy Arms Sessions.

This week, Sturgill announced a short residency at Webster Hall billed as "Five Heated Nights in NYC." The Kentucky born-and-bred legend will be performing at the vaunted (and recently renovated) downtown Manhattan venue from September 28 to October 2. Before then, he will be in Willie Nelson's touring Outlaw Music Festival for a string of dates along the East Coast.

When do Sturgill Simpson 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the New York City shows, the general public on-sale begins July 9. Presales for American Express cardmembers begin July 7. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sturgill Simpson All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Sturgill Simpson on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

