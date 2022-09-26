Styx Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rock legends Styx have added tour dates to their schedule.

Five nights are planned at the Venetian Theater in Las Vegas from January 27 to February 4 of 2023. As relayed in a post on Styx's social media, fans can expect "a full set of all hits." This has become an annual tradition for the band, which they returned to this year after a little bit of time off during the pandemic.

Here in 2022, the Chicago-based rockers are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their formation and debut album. Styx have 22 concerts scheduled ahead. Next month, they head out on a Canadian tour with Heart's Nancy Wilson opening. That will be followed by headlining concerts around the USA from December into March.

When do Styx 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 30. Presales for fan club members begin September 27. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Styx All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following Styx on social media in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter.

