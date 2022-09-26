View all results for 'alt'
Styx Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Canada with Nancy Wilson, Vegas Engagements
Published September 26, 2022

Rock legends Styx have added tour dates to their schedule.

Five nights are planned at the Venetian Theater in Las Vegas from January 27 to February 4 of 2023. As relayed in a post on Styx's social media, fans can expect "a full set of all hits." This has become an annual tradition for the band, which they returned to this year after a little bit of time off during the pandemic.

Here in 2022, the Chicago-based rockers are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their formation and debut album. Styx have 22 concerts scheduled ahead. Next month, they head out on a Canadian tour with Heart's Nancy Wilson opening. That will be followed by headlining concerts around the USA from December into March.

When do Styx 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 30. Presales for fan club members begin September 27. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Styx All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 5
Styx and Nancy Wilson
Styx and Nancy Wilson at Save On Foods Memorial Centre
Save On Foods Memorial Centre Capital, BC, Canada
Oct 6
Styx and Nancy Wilson
Styx and Nancy Wilson at Abbotsford Centre
Abbotsford Centre Abbotsford, BC, Canada
Oct 8
Styx and Nancy Wilson
Styx and Nancy Wilson at Prospera Place
Prospera Place Kelowna, BC, Canada
Oct 9
Styx and Nancy Wilson
Styx and Nancy Wilson at Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary, AB, Canada
Oct 10
Styx and Nancy Wilson
Styx and Nancy Wilson at Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary, AB, Canada
Oct 12
Styx and Nancy Wilson
Styx and Nancy Wilson at Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton, AB, Canada
Oct 13
Styx and Nancy Wilson
Styx and Nancy Wilson at Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton, AB, Canada
Oct 14
Styx and Nancy Wilson
Styx and Nancy Wilson at Enmax Centre
Enmax Centre Lethbridge, AB, Canada
Oct 15
Styx and Nancy Wilson
Styx and Nancy Wilson at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Oct 17
Styx and Nancy Wilson
Styx and Nancy Wilson at Brandt Centre - Evraz Place
Brandt Centre - Evraz Place Regina, SK, Canada
Oct 18
Styx and Nancy Wilson
Styx and Nancy Wilson at Canada Life Centre
Canada Life Centre Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Dec 2
Styx
Styx at First National Bank Arena
First National Bank Arena Jonesboro, AR
Dec 3
Styx
Styx at First National Bank Arena
First National Bank Arena Jonesboro, AR
Jan 6
Styx
Styx at Corbin Arena
Corbin Arena Corbin, KY
Jan 27
Styx
Styx at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Jan 28
Styx
Styx at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 1
Styx
Styx at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 3
Styx
Styx at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 4
Styx
Styx at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 16
Styx
Styx at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Mar 17
Styx
Styx at Crystal Grand Music Theatre
Crystal Grand Music Theatre Wisconsin Dells, WI
Mar 18
Styx
Styx at Mayo Civic Center Arena
Rescheduled
Mayo Civic Center Arena Rochester, MN

For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following Styx on social media in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter.

For more, check out the Styx Zumic artist page.

image for artist Styx
Styx
