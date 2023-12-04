View all results for 'alt'
Styx and Foreigner Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Co-headlining across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 4, 2023

Veteran rockers Styx and Foreigner announced 2024 tour dates, cleverly billed as the Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour — celebrating two of the greatest adrenaline-rushing rock songs of all-time. The last time the two bands toured together was in 2014.

New shows are planned at large-scale venues across North America from June into August. The opening act for the new dates will be John Waite. Before the summer tour, Foreigner have headlining shows from March into November, including two Las Vegas residencies. Styx begin their own North American tour dates in January.

When do Styx and Foreigner 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales for Citi cardmember begin December 4. Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues/ radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Styx Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 23
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

Styx All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 5
Styx at Coachman Park
Coachman Park Clearwater, FL
Jan 7
Styx at Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Pompano Beach Amphitheater Pompano Beach, FL
Jan 19
Styx at Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center
Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center Cherokee, NC
Jan 20
Styx at IP Casino Resort And Spa
IP Casino Resort And Spa Biloxi, MS
Jan 26
Styx at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Jan 27
Styx at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Jan 31
Styx at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 2
Styx at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 3
Styx at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 20
Styx at Frost Bank Center
Frost Bank Center San Antonio, TX
Feb 22
Styx at Celebrity Theatre
Celebrity Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Feb 23
Styx at Celebrity Theatre
Celebrity Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Feb 24
Styx at The Show - Agua Caliente Casino
The Show - Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage, CA
Feb 25
Styx at Pechanga Resort and Casino
Pechanga Resort and Casino Temecula, CA
Mar 1
Foreigner at 7 Clans First Council Casino Hotel
7 Clans First Council Casino Hotel Newkirk, OK
Mar 3
Foreigner at The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center)
The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center) Moline, IL
Mar 6
Foreigner at Saenger Theatre Mobile
Saenger Theatre Mobile Mobile, AL
Mar 8
Florida Strawberry Festival - Foreigner at Florida Strawberry Festival
Florida Strawberry Festival Plant City, FL
Mar 10
Foreigner at Truman Waterfront Park Amphitheater
Truman Waterfront Park Amphitheater Key West, FL
Mar 12
Foreigner at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Mar 13
Foreigner at Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall
Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall Fort Myers, FL
Mar 14
to
Mar 21
70'S Rock & Romance Cruise at Port of Miami
Port of Miami Miami, FL
Mar 22
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 23
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 27
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 29
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 30
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Apr 3
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Apr 5
Styx at Island Resort & Casino
Island Resort & Casino Harris, MI
Apr 5
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Apr 6
Styx at Island Resort & Casino
Island Resort & Casino Harris, MI
Apr 6
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
May 3
Foreigner and The Headpins at Abbotsford Centre
Abbotsford Centre Abbotsford, BC, Canada
May 4
Foreigner and The Headpins at South Okanagan Events Centre
South Okanagan Events Centre Penticton, BC, Canada
May 6
Foreigner and The Headpins at Ovintiv Events Centre
Ovintiv Events Centre Dawson Creek, BC, Canada
May 8
Foreigner and The Headpins at Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
Grey Eagle Resort and Casino Calgary, AB, Canada
May 10
Foreigner and The Headpins at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
May 11
Foreigner and The Headpins at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
May 13
Foreigner and The Headpins at Moose Jaw, SK, Canada
Moose Jaw, SK, Canada Saskatchewan, Canada
May 14
Foreigner and The Headpins at Westoba Place
Westoba Place Brandon, MB, Canada
May 16
Foreigner and The Headpins at Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg
Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg Winnipeg, MB, Canada
May 17
Styx at Casino New Brunswick - The Centre
Casino New Brunswick - The Centre Moncton, NB, Canada
May 18
Styx at Credit Union Place - PEI
Credit Union Place - PEI Summerside, PE, Canada
May 19
Styx at Scotiabank Centre
Scotiabank Centre Halifax, NS, Canada
May 21
Styx at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
May 22
Styx at Amphitheatre Cogeco
Amphitheatre Cogeco Trois-Rivières, QC, Canada
May 24
Styx at Centre Multisport
Centre Multisport Alma, QC, Canada
May 25
Styx at Quebec City Old Port Agora
Quebec City Old Port Agora Québec, QC, Canada
Jun 11
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Jun 12
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jun 14
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 15
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Detroit, MI
Jun 18
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 19
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jun 21
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jun 22
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jun 25
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Jun 26
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jun 28
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Jun 29
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Toyota Pavilion at Concord Concord, CA
Jun 30
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Jul 12
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Jul 13
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jul 15
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
Jul 17
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Jul 19
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka) West Palm Beach, FL
Jul 20
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Jul 23
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 24
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jul 26
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 28
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Jul 30
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 31
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake)
S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake) Burgettstown, PA
Aug 2
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 3
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Aug 4
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at BankNH Pavilion
BankNH Pavilion Gilford, NH
Aug 16
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
Aug 17
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at The Orion Amphitheater
The Orion Amphitheater Huntsville, AL
Aug 20
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Aug 21
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Aug 23
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 24
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Tinley Park, IL
Aug 26
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at CHI Health Center Omaha - (Formerly Centurylink Center)
CHI Health Center Omaha - (Formerly Centurylink Center) Omaha, NE
Aug 28
Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Oct 25
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Oct 26
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Oct 30
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Nov 1
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Nov 2
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Nov 6
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Nov 8
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Nov 9
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV

For the most up-to-date information, follow Styx and Foreigner on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Styx and Foreigner Zumic artist pages.

