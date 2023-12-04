Styx and Foreigner Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Veteran rockers Styx and Foreigner announced 2024 tour dates, cleverly billed as the Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour — celebrating two of the greatest adrenaline-rushing rock songs of all-time. The last time the two bands toured together was in 2014.
New shows are planned at large-scale venues across North America from June into August. The opening act for the new dates will be John Waite. Before the summer tour, Foreigner have headlining shows from March into November, including two Las Vegas residencies. Styx begin their own North American tour dates in January.
When do Styx and Foreigner 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales for Citi cardmember begin December 4. Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues/ radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Styx Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jul 23
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Styx All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jan 5
Coachman Park
Clearwater, FL
Jan 7
Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Pompano Beach, FL
Jan 19
Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center
Cherokee, NC
Jan 20
IP Casino Resort And Spa
Biloxi, MS
Jan 26
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Jan 27
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Jan 31
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 2
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 3
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 20
Frost Bank Center
San Antonio, TX
Feb 22
Celebrity Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Feb 23
Celebrity Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Feb 24
The Show - Agua Caliente Casino
Rancho Mirage, CA
Feb 25
Pechanga Resort and Casino
Temecula, CA
Mar 1
7 Clans First Council Casino Hotel
Newkirk, OK
Mar 3
The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center)
Moline, IL
Mar 6
Saenger Theatre Mobile
Mobile, AL
Mar 8
Florida Strawberry Festival
Plant City, FL
Mar 10
Truman Waterfront Park Amphitheater
Key West, FL
Mar 12
The Amp St. Augustine
St. Augustine, FL
Mar 13
Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall
Fort Myers, FL
Mar 22
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 23
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 27
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 29
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 30
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Apr 3
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Apr 5
Island Resort & Casino
Harris, MI
Apr 5
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Apr 6
Island Resort & Casino
Harris, MI
Apr 6
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
May 3
Abbotsford Centre
Abbotsford, BC, Canada
May 4
South Okanagan Events Centre
Penticton, BC, Canada
May 6
Ovintiv Events Centre
Dawson Creek, BC, Canada
May 8
Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
Calgary, AB, Canada
May 10
Rogers Place
Edmonton, AB, Canada
May 11
SaskTel Centre
Saskatoon, SK, Canada
May 13
Moose Jaw, SK, Canada
Saskatchewan, Canada
May 14
Westoba Place
Brandon, MB, Canada
May 16
Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
May 17
Casino New Brunswick - The Centre
Moncton, NB, Canada
May 18
Credit Union Place - PEI
Summerside, PE, Canada
May 19
Scotiabank Centre
Halifax, NS, Canada
May 21
Place Bell
Laval, QC, Canada
May 22
Amphitheatre Cogeco
Trois-Rivières, QC, Canada
May 24
Centre Multisport
Alma, QC, Canada
May 25
Quebec City Old Port Agora
Québec, QC, Canada
Jun 11
Van Andel Arena
Grand Rapids, MI
Jun 12
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jun 14
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 15
Pine Knob Music Theatre
Detroit, MI
Jun 18
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 21
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
Jun 22
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Jun 26
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Jun 29
Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Concord, CA
Jun 30
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Bend, OR
Jul 12
Ascend Amphitheater
Nashville, TN
Jul 13
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Jul 15
Credit One Stadium
Charleston, SC
Jul 17
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Jul 19
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
West Palm Beach, FL
Jul 20
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Jul 23
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jul 24
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Jul 26
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jul 28
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Camden, NJ
Jul 30
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 31
S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake)
Burgettstown, PA
Aug 2
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Aug 3
Maine Savings Amphitheater
Bangor, ME
Aug 4
BankNH Pavilion
Gilford, NH
Aug 16
The Wharf Amphitheatre
Orange Beach, AL
Aug 17
The Orion Amphitheater
Huntsville, AL
Aug 20
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA
Aug 21
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Aug 23
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Aug 24
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tinley Park, IL
Aug 26
CHI Health Center Omaha - (Formerly Centurylink Center)
Omaha, NE
Aug 28
Denny Sanford Premier Center
Sioux Falls, SD
Oct 25
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 26
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 30
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 1
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 2
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 6
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 8
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 9
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
For the most up-to-date information, follow Styx and Foreigner on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out the Styx and Foreigner Zumic artist pages.