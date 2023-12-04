Styx and Foreigner Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Veteran rockers Styx and Foreigner announced 2024 tour dates, cleverly billed as the Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour — celebrating two of the greatest adrenaline-rushing rock songs of all-time. The last time the two bands toured together was in 2014.

New shows are planned at large-scale venues across North America from June into August. The opening act for the new dates will be John Waite. Before the summer tour, Foreigner have headlining shows from March into November, including two Las Vegas residencies. Styx begin their own North American tour dates in January.

When do Styx and Foreigner 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales for Citi cardmember begin December 4. Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues/ radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Styx and Foreigner on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

