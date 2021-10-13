Styx & Nancy Wilson Set 2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Since 1972, Styx have been delivering anthemic rock to fans around the world with hit songs like "Renegade" and "Come Sail Away." Next year marks the band's 50th anniversary, and they have announced details for a Las Vegas residency with Heart's Nancy Wilson.

The newly announced shows are scheduled at The Venetian Theatre from January 28 to February 5. Fans can expect to hear their favorite songs from both artists. Styx are currently on a North American tour while these are the only dates Nancy Wilson has lined up.

When do Styx & Nancy Wilson 2022 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins October 15. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Nancy Wilson, Styx All Tour Dates and Tickets

