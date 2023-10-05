Styx Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, classic rockers Styx added 2024 tour dates.

Five new January and February shows are planned at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada. Later this month, Styx return to touring on a headlining trek across the USA. 2023 has been a busy year for the band as they have performed live over 70 times so far, according to setlist.fm.

Styx All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Styx 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 6. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is STYXHITS. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Styx on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

