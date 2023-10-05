View all results for 'alt'
Styx Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and Las Vegas residency
Published October 5, 2023

This week, classic rockers Styx added 2024 tour dates.

Five new January and February shows are planned at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada. Later this month, Styx return to touring on a headlining trek across the USA. 2023 has been a busy year for the band as they have performed live over 70 times so far, according to setlist.fm.

Styx All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 12
Styx at Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
Blue Gate Performing Arts Center Shipshewana, IN
Oct 13
Styx at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Gary, IN
Oct 17
Styx at Peoples Bank Theatre
Peoples Bank Theatre Marietta, OH
Oct 20
Styx at Charleston Municipal Auditorium
Charleston Municipal Auditorium Charleston, WV
Oct 21
Styx at Old National Events Plaza
Old National Events Plaza Evansville, IN
Nov 2
Styx at Tuacahn Amphitheatre
Tuacahn Amphitheatre Ivins, UT
Nov 3
Styx at Tuacahn Amphitheatre
Tuacahn Amphitheatre Ivins, UT
Nov 4
Styx at Eccles Theater
Eccles Theater Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 7
Styx at Ford Wyoming Center
Ford Wyoming Center Casper, WY
Nov 9
Styx at Apache Casino Hotel
Apache Casino Hotel Lawton, OK
Nov 10
Styx at River Spirit Casino Event Center
River Spirit Casino Event Center Tulsa, OK
Nov 11
Styx at 7 Clans First Council Casino Hotel
7 Clans First Council Casino Hotel Newkirk, OK
Jan 5
Styx at Coachman Park
Coachman Park Clearwater, FL
Jan 7
Styx at Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Pompano Beach Amphitheater Pompano Beach, FL
Jan 19
Styx at Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center
Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center Cherokee, NC
Jan 20
Styx at IP Casino Resort And Spa
IP Casino Resort And Spa Biloxi, MS
Jan 26
Styx at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Jan 27
Styx at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Jan 31
Styx at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 2
Styx at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 3
Styx at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Apr 5
Styx at Island Resort & Casino
Island Resort & Casino Harris, MI
Apr 6
Styx at Island Resort & Casino
Island Resort & Casino Harris, MI
When do Styx 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 6. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is STYXHITS. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Styx on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Styx Zumic artist page.

