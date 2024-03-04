View all results for 'alt'
Sublime with Rome Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

“Farewell” tour across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 4, 2024

Sublime with Rome added 2024 tour dates to their calendar. The concerts are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in August and September.

The tour will be a bittersweet one for the group as they mark the end of a chapter. In a post on Sublime with Rome's social media they shared, "These last few shows are about celebrating the end of this special era and to commemorate a decade plus of music, memories, fun times, and electric shows." Back in December of 2023, it was revealed that Rome Ramirez would be leaving the band.

When do Sublime with Rome 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales for Artist begin March 6. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sublime with Rome Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sublime with Rome All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 11
Sublime with Rome at The Joint - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
The Joint - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa Catoosa, OK
Apr 12
to
Apr 14
Cattle Country Fest at Cattle Country Festival Grounds
Cattle Country Festival Grounds Gonzales, Texas
Apr 19
Sublime with Rome at Premier Theater At Foxwoods
Premier Theater At Foxwoods Ledyard, CT
Apr 20
Cypress Hill, Sublime with Rome, Action Bronson, and Souls of Mischief at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Apr 26
Sublime with Rome at Pima County Fairgrounds
Pima County Fairgrounds Tucson, AZ
Apr 27
Sublime with Rome and Cypress Hill at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Apr 28
Sublime with Rome at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
May 31
Sublime with Rome and The Expendables at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, CA
Jun 15
Sublime with Rome at Wild Adventures Theme Park
Wild Adventures Theme Park Valdosta, GA
Aug 14
Sublime with Rome at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 15
Sublime with Rome at Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center
Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center Indianapolis, IN
Aug 16
Sublime with Rome at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Aug 17
Sublime with Rome at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Gary, IN
Aug 22
Sublime with Rome at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Aug 23
Sublime with Rome at Bandshell Park - Exhibition Place
Bandshell Park - Exhibition Place Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 24
Sublime with Rome at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Aug 25
Sublime with Rome at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Aug 28
Sublime with Rome at The Hall at Live!
The Hall at Live! Hanover, MD
Aug 29
Sublime with Rome at Roanoke Island Festival Park
Roanoke Island Festival Park Manteo, NC
Aug 30
Sublime with Rome at Rabbit Rabbit
Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC
Aug 31
Sublime with Rome at Firefly Distillery
Firefly Distillery North Charleston, SC
Sep 1
Sublime with Rome at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Sep 5
Sublime with Rome at Billy Bobs
Billy Bobs Fort Worth, TX
Sep 12
to
Sep 14
Rise Up Music Festival at McHenry Petersen Park
McHenry Petersen Park McHenry, IL
Sep 14
Sublime with Rome at Kansas City Power & Light District
Kansas City Power & Light District Kansas City, MO

For the most up-to-date information, follow Sublime with Rome on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

On April 5, the band will release a new song titled "Love Is Dangerous." For more, check out Sublime with Rome's Zumic artist page.

