Sublime with Rome Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Sublime with Rome added 2024 tour dates to their calendar. The concerts are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in August and September.

The tour will be a bittersweet one for the group as they mark the end of a chapter. In a post on Sublime with Rome's social media they shared, "These last few shows are about celebrating the end of this special era and to commemorate a decade plus of music, memories, fun times, and electric shows." Back in December of 2023, it was revealed that Rome Ramirez would be leaving the band.

When do Sublime with Rome 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales for Artist begin March 6. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

