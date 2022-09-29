Subtronics Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Subtronics has added tour dates in conjunction with his most recent album, 2022's FRACTALS.

Billed as The ANTIFRACTAL Tour, newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues from January into March of 2023. Opening acts on select dates include Getter, Peekaboo, Virtual Riot, with several other electronic acts on select dates. See the ticket links for the lineup at each location.

In addition, Subtronics (aka Jesse Kardon) will tour Australia in October and perform at a handful of festivals in the coming months.

When do Subtronics 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 30. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Subtronics on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

