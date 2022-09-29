View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Subtronics Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Electronic shows in Australia and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 29, 2022

Subtronics has added tour dates in conjunction with his most recent album, 2022's FRACTALS.

Billed as The ANTIFRACTAL Tour, newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues from January into March of 2023. Opening acts on select dates include Getter, Peekaboo, Virtual Riot, with several other electronic acts on select dates. See the ticket links for the lineup at each location.

In addition, Subtronics (aka Jesse Kardon) will tour Australia in October and perform at a handful of festivals in the coming months.

Subtronics All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 13
Subtronics
Subtronics at Electric Circus
Electric Circus Adelaide, SA, Australia
Oct 14
Subtronics
Subtronics at The Triffid
The Triffid Newstead, QLD, Australia
Oct 15
Subtronics
Subtronics at Ivy Pool Club
Ivy Pool Club Sydney, NSW, Australia
Oct 16
Subtronics
Subtronics at The Court
The Court Perth, WA, Australia
Oct 28
to
Oct 30
Freaky Deaky
Freaky Deaky at Houston Raceway Park
Houston Raceway Park Baytown, TX
Oct 28
to
Oct 29
Escape Halloween Festival
Escape Halloween Festival at Nos Events Center
Nos Events Center San Bernardino, CA
Nov 12
Subtronics, Virtual Riot, and Leotrix
Subtronics, Virtual Riot, and Leotrix at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Dec 10
to
Dec 11
Cyclops Cove 2 - Subtronics
Cyclops Cove 2 - Subtronics at Sunset Cove Amphitheater
Sunset Cove Amphitheater Boca Raton, FL
Dec 27
to
Dec 28
Get Together
Get Together at Edmonton EXPO Centre
Edmonton EXPO Centre Edmonton, AB, Canada
Dec 30
to
Dec 31
Radiance NYE
Radiance NYE at Lake County Fairgrounds
Lake County Fairgrounds Grayslake, IL
Jan 13
Subtronics
Subtronics at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Las Vegas, NV
Jan 14
Subtronics, Getter, Dimension, and Ubur
Subtronics, Getter, Dimension, and Ubur at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
Jan 20
Subtronics, Virtual Riot, Jantsen, HOL!, and ARTIX
Subtronics, Virtual Riot, Jantsen, HOL!, and ARTIX at San Jose Civic
San Jose Civic San Jose, CA
Jan 21
Subtronics, Peekaboo, Blanke, and AHEE
Subtronics, Peekaboo, Blanke, and AHEE at San Jose Civic
San Jose Civic San Jose, CA
Jan 22
Subtronics, Virtual Riot, Must Die!, and HOL!
Subtronics, Virtual Riot, Must Die!, and HOL! at Reno Events Center
Reno Events Center Reno, NV
Jan 28
Subtronics, Virtual Riot, Must Die!, Leotrix, HOL!, SweetTooth, ARTIX, and AUSTERIA
Subtronics, Virtual Riot, Must Die!, Leotrix, HOL!, SweetTooth, ARTIX, and AUSTERIA at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Jan 31
Subtronics
Subtronics at Revel Entertainment Center
Revel Entertainment Center Albuquerque, NM
Feb 7
Subtronics
Subtronics at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Feb 8
Subtronics, Blanke, HOL!, and Austeria
Subtronics, Blanke, HOL!, and Austeria at The Hall
The Hall Little Rock, AR
Feb 15
Subtronics, Must Die!, Kompany, and A Hundred Drums
Subtronics, Must Die!, Kompany, and A Hundred Drums at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Feb 16
Subtronics, Peekaboo, Jantsen, and Austeria
Subtronics, Peekaboo, Jantsen, and Austeria at Buffalo RiverWorks
Buffalo RiverWorks Buffalo, NY
Feb 17
Subtronics
Subtronics at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Feb 18
Subtronics, Virtual Riot, Kompany, and Ubur
Subtronics, Virtual Riot, Kompany, and Ubur at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Feb 22
Subtronics, Must Die!, Kompany,, HOL!, and AUSTERIA
Subtronics, Must Die!, Kompany,, HOL!, and AUSTERIA at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Feb 23
Subtronics, Must Die!, Kompany, HOL!, and AUSTERIA
Subtronics, Must Die!, Kompany, HOL!, and AUSTERIA at The Bluestone
The Bluestone Columbus, OH
Feb 25
Subtronics, Must Die!, HOL!, and AUSTERIA
Subtronics, Must Die!, HOL!, and AUSTERIA at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Mar 1
Subtronics, Blanke, Leotrix, and AUSTERIA
Subtronics, Blanke, Leotrix, and AUSTERIA at Cotillion Ballroom
Cotillion Ballroom Wichita, KS
Mar 2
Subtronics, Leotrix, Artix!, VEIL, and AUSTERIA
Subtronics, Leotrix, Artix!, VEIL, and AUSTERIA at Bourbon Theatre
Bourbon Theatre Lincoln, NE
Mar 3
Subtronics, Getter, Leotrix, Artix!, and Veil
Subtronics, Getter, Leotrix, Artix!, and Veil at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Mar 4
Subtronics, A Hundred Drums, and AUSTERIA
Subtronics, A Hundred Drums, and AUSTERIA at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Mar 8
Subtronics
Subtronics at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City, MO
Mar 9
Subtronics, Kompany, Ubur, and AUSTERIA
Subtronics, Kompany, Ubur, and AUSTERIA at The Factory - Chesterfield
The Factory - Chesterfield Chesterfield, MO
Mar 10
Subtronics, Virtual Riot, Kompany, Ubur, and AUSTERIA
Subtronics, Virtual Riot, Kompany, Ubur, and AUSTERIA at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Mar 11
Subtronics, Blanke, ARTIX!, and AUSTERIA
Subtronics, Blanke, ARTIX!, and AUSTERIA at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Mar 15
Subtronics, Blanke, and Leotrix
Subtronics, Blanke, and Leotrix at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Mar 16
Subtronics, Peekaboo, Must Die!, Leotrix, and AUSTERIA
Subtronics, Peekaboo, Must Die!, Leotrix, and AUSTERIA at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Mar 24
to
Mar 24
Ultra Music Festival
Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park Miami
Bayfront Park Miami Miami, FL
When do Subtronics 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 30. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Subtronics on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Subtronics Zumic artist page.

1
143
artists
Subtronics
genres
Dubstep Electronic
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Subtronics
Subtronics
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart