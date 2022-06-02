View all results for 'alt'
Sudan Archives Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows in America, England, festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 2, 2022

Brittney Denise Parks, who goes by the stage name Sudan Archives, has added 2022 tour dates to her schedule.

In the next two months, Sudan Archives will appear at a handful of music festivals. The singer-songwriter-violinist travels to Europe in August for a few headlining events in England, including more festival appearances. Billed as Homecoming, the newly planned concerts are set at venues across North America in September and October.

When do Sudan Archives 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 3. Presales are currently underway for fan club and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is HOMEMAKER22. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sudan Archives All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 4
to
Jun 5
Beloved Emergence
Beloved Emergence at The North Warehouse
The North Warehouse Portland, OR
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Brooklyn Magazine Festival
Brooklyn Magazine Festival at House of Yes
House of Yes Brooklyn, NY
Jun 21
to
Jun 26
Sled Island 2022
Sled Island 2022 at Royal Canadian Legion PG
Royal Canadian Legion PG Prince George, BC, Canada
Jun 30
to
Jul 9
MONTREAL INTERNATIONAL JAZZ FESTIVAL
MONTREAL INTERNATIONAL JAZZ FESTIVAL at Montreal, QC
Montreal, QC Quebec, Canada
Jul 7
to
Jul 10
Winnipeg Folk Festival
Winnipeg Folk Festival at Winnipeg Folk Festival
Winnipeg Folk Festival Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Jul 22
to
Jul 24
Capitol Hill Block Party
Capitol Hill Block Party at Neumos
Neumos Seattle, WA
Jul 29
to
Jul 30
Maha Festival
Maha Festival at Stinson Park
Stinson Park Omaha, NE
Jul 29
to
Jul 31
UMS - The Underground Music Showcase
UMS - The Underground Music Showcase at Broadway // 6th Ave to Alameda
Broadway // 6th Ave to Alameda Denver, CO
Aug 19
to
Aug 21
MS Dockville Festival
MS Dockville Festival at MS Dockville
MS Dockville Hamburg, HH, Germany
Aug 23
Sudan Archives
Sudan Archives at Belgrave Music Hall
Belgrave Music Hall Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Aug 25
All Points East Festival
All Points East Festival at Victoria Park London
Victoria Park London London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Golden Leaves Festival
Golden Leaves Festival at Jagdschloss Kranichstein
Jagdschloss Kranichstein Darmstadt, HE, Germany
Aug 26
to
Aug 27
Popaganda
Popaganda at Stockholm University
Stockholm University Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Connect Festival
Connect Festival at Royal Highland Centre
Royal Highland Centre Newbridge, Scotland, United Kingdom
Aug 30
Sudan Archives
Sudan Archives at Patterns
Patterns Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Sep 1
to
Sep 4
End of the Road Festival
End of the Road Festival at Larmer Tree Gardens
Larmer Tree Gardens Tollard Royal, England, United Kingdom
Sep 3
to
Sep 4
Forwards Bristol
Forwards Bristol at The Clifton Downs
The Clifton Downs Bristol , England, United Kingdom
Sep 24
Sudan Archives
Sudan Archives at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
Sep 25
Sudan Archives
Sudan Archives at Soho Restaurant And Music Club
Soho Restaurant And Music Club Santa Barbara, CA
Sep 26
Sudan Archives
Sudan Archives at Harlow's Restaurant and Nightclub
Harlow's Restaurant and Nightclub Sacramento, CA
Sep 27
Sudan Archives
Sudan Archives at The Independent
The Independent San Francisco, CA
Sep 30
Sudan Archives
Sudan Archives at Hollywood Theatre
Hollywood Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 1
Sudan Archives
Sudan Archives at Neumos
Neumos Seattle, WA
Oct 4
Sudan Archives
Sudan Archives at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Oct 5
Sudan Archives
Sudan Archives at Lincoln Hall
Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL
Oct 8
Sudan Archives
Sudan Archives at Bronson Centre
Bronson Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada
Oct 10
2Sudan Archives
2Sudan Archives at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
Oct 11
Sudan Archives
Sudan Archives at World Cafe Live
World Cafe Live Philadelphia, PA
Oct 14
Sudan Archives
Sudan Archives at Black Cat
Black Cat Washington, DC
Oct 17
Sudan Archives
Sudan Archives at Grey Eagle
Grey Eagle Asheville, NC
Oct 18
Sudan Archives
Sudan Archives at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Oct 19
Sudan Archives
Sudan Archives at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Oct 21
Sudan Archives
Sudan Archives at Lodge Room
Lodge Room Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following Sudan Archives on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Sudan Archives Zumic artist page.

