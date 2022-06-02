Sudan Archives Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Brittney Denise Parks, who goes by the stage name Sudan Archives, has added 2022 tour dates to her schedule.

In the next two months, Sudan Archives will appear at a handful of music festivals. The singer-songwriter-violinist travels to Europe in August for a few headlining events in England, including more festival appearances. Billed as Homecoming, the newly planned concerts are set at venues across North America in September and October.

When do Sudan Archives 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 3. Presales are currently underway for fan club and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is HOMEMAKER22. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Sudan Archives on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

