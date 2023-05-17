View all results for 'alt'
$uicideboy$ Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Grey Day' tour with Ghostemane, City Morgue, Sematary, Ramirez, Freddie Dredd
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 17, 2023

Hip-hop duo $uicideboy$ have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Grey Day.

Forty shows are planned at large-scale arenas across North America from August into October. Joining the bill on select dates will be Ghostemane, City Morgue, Sematary, Ramirez, and / or Freddie Dredd.

When do $uicideboy$ 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales for Spotify, AEG, and local venues / radio begin May 18. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Aug 25
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, and Ramirez at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham, AL
Aug 26
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, and Ramirez at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Aug 27
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, and Ramirez at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
Aug 29
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, and Ramirez at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Aug 30
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, and Ramirez at FLA Live Arena
FLA Live Arena Fort Lauderdale, FL
Sep 1
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, and Ramirez at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Sep 3
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, and Ramirez at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Sep 5
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, and Ramirez at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Sep 6
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, and Ramirez at Chartway Arena at Ted Constant Convocation Center
Chartway Arena at Ted Constant Convocation Center Norfolk, VA
Sep 8
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, and Ramirez at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Sep 9
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, and Ramirez at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Sep 12
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, and Ramirez at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Sep 13
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, Ramirez, and Freddie Dredd at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 15
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, and Ramirez at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Sep 16
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, and Ramirez at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 17
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, and Ramirez at Heritage Bank Center
Heritage Bank Center Cincinnati, OH
Sep 19
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, and Ramirez at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Sep 20
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, and Ramirez at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Sep 23
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, and Ramirez at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Sep 24
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, and Ramirez at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Sep 27
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, and Ramirez at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Sep 29
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, and Ramirez at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Sep 30
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, and Ramirez at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Oct 1
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, and Ramirez at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 3
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, and Ramirez at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Oct 4
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, and Ramirez at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Oct 6
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, Ramirez, and Freddie Dredd at Phoenix Raceway
Phoenix Raceway Avondale, AZ
Oct 7
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, Ramirez, and Freddie Dredd at Thomas & Mack Center
Thomas & Mack Center Las Vegas, NV
Oct 8
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, Ramirez, and Freddie Dredd at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
Oct 11
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, Ramirez, and Freddie Dredd at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Oct 13
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, Ramirez, and Freddie Dredd at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Oct 14
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, Ramirez, and Freddie Dredd at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Oct 16
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, Ramirez, and Freddie Dredd at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Oct 18
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, Ramirez, and Freddie Dredd at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Oct 20
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, Ramirez, and Freddie Dredd at ExtraMile Arena (formerly Taco Bell Arena)
ExtraMile Arena (formerly Taco Bell Arena) Boise, ID
Oct 21
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, Ramirez, and Freddie Dredd at Reno Events Center
Reno Events Center Reno, NV
Oct 22
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, Ramirez, and Freddie Dredd at Vivint Arena
Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 25
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, Ramirez, and Freddie Dredd at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Oct 27
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, Ramirez, and Freddie Dredd at Tingley Coliseum
Tingley Coliseum Albuquerque, NM
Oct 30
$uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, Ramirez, and Freddie Dredd at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO

For the most up-to-date information, follow $uicideboy$ on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

The duo released two albums earlier this month, Yin Yang Tapes: Spring Season (1989-1990) and Yin Yang Tapes: Summer Season (1989-1990). Watch the music video for "Hot Razor." For more, check out the $uicideboy$ Zumic artist page.

