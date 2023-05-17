$uicideboy$ Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Hip-hop duo $uicideboy$ have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Grey Day.

Forty shows are planned at large-scale arenas across North America from August into October. Joining the bill on select dates will be Ghostemane, City Morgue, Sematary, Ramirez, and / or Freddie Dredd.

When do $uicideboy$ 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales for Spotify, AEG, and local venues / radio begin May 18. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The duo released two albums earlier this month, Yin Yang Tapes: Spring Season (1989-1990) and Yin Yang Tapes: Summer Season (1989-1990). Watch the music video for "Hot Razor." For more, check out the $uicideboy$ Zumic artist page.