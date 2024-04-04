$uicideboy$ Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hip-hop duo $uicideboy$ announced 2024 tour dates. Joining the bill on select dates will be Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and / or Ekkstacy.

Billed as Grey Day, new shows are planned at arenas across North America from August into mid-October. Forty-one concerts are scheduled at this time.

$uicideboy$ plan to release a new album on June 14 titled New World Depression. Listen to the advance single, "Us Vs Them."

$uicideboy$ All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do $uicideboy$ 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is GREYDAY. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow $uicideboy$ on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

