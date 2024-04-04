View all results for 'alt'
$uicideboy$ Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Grey Day' tour and new album info
Published April 4, 2024

Hip-hop duo $uicideboy$ announced 2024 tour dates. Joining the bill on select dates will be Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and / or Ekkstacy.

Billed as Grey Day, new shows are planned at arenas across North America from August into mid-October. Forty-one concerts are scheduled at this time.

$uicideboy$ plan to release a new album on June 14 titled New World Depression. Listen to the advance single, "Us Vs Them."

$uicideboy$ Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

$uicideboy$ All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 7
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Aug 9
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham Birmingham, AL
Aug 10
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Aug 11
$UICIDEBOY$, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Aug 13
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Aug 14
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Aug 16
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at Frost Bank Center - San Antonio
Frost Bank Center - San Antonio San Antonio, TX
Aug 17
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Aug 19
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Aug 21
$UICIDEBOY$, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at Delta Center (formerly Vivint Arena)
Delta Center (formerly Vivint Arena) Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 23
$UICIDEBOY$, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 24
$UICIDEBOY$, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Aug 25
$UICIDEBOY$, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Aug 27
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Aug 28
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Aug 30
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
Sep 3
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Sep 6
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at MGM Grand Garden Arena
MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV
Sep 7
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Sep 10
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Sep 11
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Sep 15
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Sep 17
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Sep 19
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Sep 20
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at UBS Arena - Belmont Park
UBS Arena - Belmont Park Elmont, NY
Sep 21
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Sep 23
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sep 24
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Sep 25
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Sep 27
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Sep 28
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at KeyBank Center
KeyBank Center Buffalo, NY
Sep 29
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 1
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at Heritage Bank Center
Heritage Bank Center Cincinnati, OH
Oct 2
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at Little Caesars Arena - Detroit
Little Caesars Arena - Detroit Detroit, MI
Oct 4
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Oct 5
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Oct 6
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Oct 8
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Oct 9
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Oct 10
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Oct 11
$UICIDEBOY$, Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
When do $uicideboy$ 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is GREYDAY. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow $uicideboy$ on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the $uicideboy$ Zumic artist page.

$uicideboy$
Hip Hop rap metal Trap
