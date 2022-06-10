View all results for 'alt'
$uicideboy$ Share 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

'Grey Day' shows across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 10, 2022

$uicideboy$ have announced 2022 tour dates. Continuing to tour under the heading of Grey Day, which they started doing in 2019, the new events are set at large-scale venues across North America from August into October.

These will be big shows with a multitude of opening acts varying across the 40+ concerts. The supporting roster on select dates is set to include Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream, DJ Scheme, JPEGMAFIA, Knocked Loose, and / or Code Orange.

$uicideboy$ Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 13
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Great Hall - Avant Gardner
Great Hall - Avant Gardner Brooklyn, NY

$uicideboy$ All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival
Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival at Great Stage Park
Great Stage Park Manchester, TN
Jul 22
to
Jul 24
Rolling Loud Festival
Rolling Loud Festival at Hard Rock Stadium
Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL
Aug 2
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream, JPEGMAFIA and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream, JPEGMAFIA and DJ Scheme at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Aug 5
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, JPEGMAFIA, $not, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, JPEGMAFIA, $not, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Aug 6
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, JPEGMAFIA, $not, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, JPEGMAFIA, $not, and DJ Scheme at Somerset Amphitheater
Somerset Amphitheater Somerset, WI
Aug 7
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, JPEGMAFIA, $not, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, JPEGMAFIA, $not, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Aug 8
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Aug 10
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Aug 12
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Aug 13
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Aug 14
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Aug 15
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Reno Events Center
Reno Events Center Reno, NV
Aug 17
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Aug 18
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Aug 19
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum Portland, OR
Aug 21
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Aug 23
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City
The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 24
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Azura Amphitheater
Azura Amphitheater Bonner Springs, KS
Aug 26
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Aug 27
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Aug 28
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Aug 31
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Yuengling Center Parking
Yuengling Center Parking Tampa, FL
Sep 1
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Sep 3
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at UNO Lakefront Arena
UNO Lakefront Arena New Orleans, LA
Sep 6
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Camden, NJ
Sep 7
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, Snot, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, Snot, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 9
to
Jun 11
Rolling Loud Toronto
Rolling Loud Toronto at RBC Echo Beach
RBC Echo Beach Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 9
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Sep 10
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Sep 13
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Great Hall - Avant Gardner
Great Hall - Avant Gardner Brooklyn, NY
Sep 16
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Sep 17
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 18
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Code Orange, and Maxo Kream
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Code Orange, and Maxo Kream at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Sep 20
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Chartway Arena at Ted Constant Convocation Center
Chartway Arena at Ted Constant Convocation Center Norfolk, VA
Sep 21
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Sep 23
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville Municipal Auditorium Nashville, TN
Sep 24
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
Sep 26
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Freeman Coliseum
Freeman Coliseum San Antonio, TX
Sep 27
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at El Paso County Coliseum
El Paso County Coliseum El Paso, TX
Sep 29
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Sep 30
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Thomas & Mack Center
Thomas & Mack Center Las Vegas, NV
Oct 1
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Code Orange, and Maxo Kream
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Code Orange, and Maxo Kream at Phoenix Raceway
Phoenix Raceway Avondale, AZ
Oct 31
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, and Code Orange
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, and Code Orange at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
When do $uicideboy$ 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 10. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following $uicideboy$ on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

On July 29, $uicideboy$ plan to release a new album titled Sing Me A Lullaby My Sweet Temptation. For more, check out the $uicideboy$ Zumic artist page.

$uicideboy$
Hip Hop
