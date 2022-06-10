$uicideboy$ Share 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

$uicideboy$ have announced 2022 tour dates. Continuing to tour under the heading of Grey Day, which they started doing in 2019, the new events are set at large-scale venues across North America from August into October.

These will be big shows with a multitude of opening acts varying across the 40+ concerts. The supporting roster on select dates is set to include Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream, DJ Scheme, JPEGMAFIA, Knocked Loose, and / or Code Orange.

$uicideboy$ All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do $uicideboy$ 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 10. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

On July 29, $uicideboy$ plan to release a new album titled Sing Me A Lullaby My Sweet Temptation.