Suki Waterhouse Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows in Europe and North America
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published October 19, 2022

This week, Suki Waterhouse added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Coolest Place In The World (also the title of a 2019 song she wrote), 22 new shows are planned at North American venues in January and February. Looking ahead, Suki has a one-week tour of the UK and western Europe in November and a few South American Lollapalooza festival sets in March.

The 30-year-old English artist released her first full-length album earlier this year on Sub Pop, although she has been releasing singles for years before that. In addition to being a singer-songwriter, she is also a well-known model, actress, and co-founder of the Pop & Suki accessories brand.

When do Suki Waterhouse 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 21. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and Spotify. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Suki Waterhouse All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 22
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse at Heaven
Heaven , United Kingdom
Nov 23
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse at Les Étoiles
Les Étoiles Paris, Île-de-France, France
Nov 25
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse at Tolhuistuin
Tolhuistuin Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Nov 26
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse at Stage Club
Stage Club Hamburg, HH, Germany
Nov 27
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse at Lido
Lido Berlin, Germany
Jan 10
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse at Constellation Room
Constellation Room Santa Ana, CA
Jan 11
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse at August Hall
August Hall San Francisco, CA
Jan 13
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse at Fawcett Hall at Alma Mater
Fawcett Hall at Alma Mater Tacoma, WA
Jan 14
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Jan 17
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse at Soundwell
Soundwell Salt Lake City, UT
Jan 18
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse at Bluebird Theater
Bluebird Theater Denver, CO
Jan 20
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Jan 21
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Jan 22
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse at El Club
El Club Detroit, MI
Jan 24
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse at The Axis Club Theatre
The Axis Club Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Jan 25
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse at Le Studio TD
Le Studio TD Montréal, QC, Canada
Jan 27
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Jan 28
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Jan 29
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Jan 31
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse at Black Cat
Black Cat Washington, DC
Feb 1
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Feb 3
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Feb 4
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Feb 6
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Feb 7
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse at Antone's
Antone's Austin, TX
Feb 9
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Feb 10
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Mar 17
to
Mar 19
Lollapalooza Argentina 2023
Lollapalooza Argentina 2023 at Hipodromo de San Isidro
Hipodromo de San Isidro Buenos Aires, Capital, Argentina
Mar 17
to
Mar 19
Lollapalooza Chile 2023
Lollapalooza Chile 2023 at Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos
Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos Los Cerrillos, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Mar 24
to
Mar 26
Lollapalooza Brasil 2023
Lollapalooza Brasil 2023 at Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos)
Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos) São Paulo, São, Brazil

We recommend following Suki Waterhouse on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Suki Waterhouse's Zumic artist page.

