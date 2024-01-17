View all results for 'alt'
Sum 41 Add 2024-2025 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Huge world tour and new album before plans to disband
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 17, 2024

It's gonna be a big couple of years for Sum 41.

The pop punk icons announced last year that they would be "disbanding" following their upcoming album and world tour, and this week they officially announced the concert details, billed as Tour of the Setting Sum: The Final World Tour. The album, titled Heaven :x: Hell, is due out on March 29 with a couple of advance singles released in late 2023.

Things kick off with concerts and festiavls in Asia and Mexico. That will be followed by concerts scheduled at venues across North America from April of 2024 into January of 2025. The opening act for the newly announced dates will be The Interrupters.

When do Sum 41 2024-2025 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and Ticketmaster, Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is LANDMINES. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sum 41 Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 4
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ

Sum 41 All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 1
Sum 41 and Ignite at Uptown Park - Summarecon Mall Serpong
Uptown Park - Summarecon Mall Serpong Kelapa Dua, Banten, Indonesia
Mar 2
Sum 41 at Kridosono Stadium
Kridosono Stadium Yogyakarta, Indonesia
Mar 4
Sum 41 at The Star Theatre
The Star Theatre SG, Singapore
Mar 16
to
Mar 17
Punkspring at Makuhari Messe
Makuhari Messe Chiba-shi, Chiba-ken, Japan
Mar 23
Sum 41 and Neck Deep at Intex Osaka
Intex Osaka Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu, Japan
Mar 29
to
Mar 31
Tecate Pa'l Norte at Parque Fundidora
Parque Fundidora Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Apr 19
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at The Astro
The Astro La Vista, Nebraska
Apr 20
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at Wave
Wave Wichita, KS
Apr 21
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Apr 23
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Apr 24
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at The Factory - Chesterfield
The Factory - Chesterfield Chesterfield, MO
Apr 26
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Apr 27
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Apr 29
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion)
MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion) Baltimore, MD
Apr 30
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
May 1
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at Cross Insurance Arena
Cross Insurance Arena Portland, ME
May 4
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
May 6
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at LIU Brooklyn Paramount Theatre
LIU Brooklyn Paramount Theatre Brooklyn, NY
May 8
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center) Reading, PA
May 9
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
May 9
to
May 12
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 11
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
May 14
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
May 15
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
May 16
to
May 19
Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival at Historic Crew Stadium
Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, OH
May 18
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
May 19
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at Chartway Arena at Ted Constant Convocation Center
Chartway Arena at Ted Constant Convocation Center Norfolk, VA
Jun 12
to
Jun 15
Rock For People at Festivalpark - Czechia
Festivalpark - Czechia Hradec Králové, Královéhradecký kraj, Czechia
Jun 13
to
Jun 16
Nova Rock Festival at Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields
Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, Austria
Jun 14
to
Jun 16
Download Festival at Donington Park
Donington Park Castle Donington, England, United Kingdom
Jun 19
Sum 41 at Fairview Park
Fairview Park Dublin, Ireland
Jun 21
to
Jun 23
Hurricane Festival at Eichenring
Eichenring Scheeßel, NDS, Germany
Jun 21
to
Jun 23
Southside Festival at Southside Festival
Southside Festival Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, Germany
Jun 26
to
Jun 29
Resurrection Fest at Viveiro, Spain
Viveiro, Spain Spain
Jun 27
to
Jun 30
Garorock Festival at Parc De La Filhole
Parc De La Filhole Marmande, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
Jun 27
to
Jun 29
Jera On Air Festival at Jera On Air
Jera On Air Ysselsteyn, LI, Netherlands
Jun 29
Mission Ready - Sum 41 at Mission Ready
Mission Ready Geiselwind, BY, Germany
Jul 4
to
Jul 6
Les Eurockéennes at Site De Malsaucy
Site De Malsaucy Belfort, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, France
Jul 4
to
Jul 7
La Nuit de l'Erdre at Parc Du Port Mulon
Parc Du Port Mulon Nort-sur-Erdre, Pays de la Loire, France
Jul 4
to
Jul 7
Rock Werchter Festival at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 5
to
Jul 7
Ruhrpott Rodeo at Flugplatz Schwarze Heide
Flugplatz Schwarze Heide Hünxe, NRW, Germany
Jul 9
Avril Lavigne, Sum 41, and Simple Plan at Ippodromo Snai - San Siro
Ippodromo Snai - San Siro Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 10
to
Jul 13
Les Déferlantes at JARDINS DU PALAIS LONGCHAMP
JARDINS DU PALAIS LONGCHAMP Marseille, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Jul 10
to
Jul 13
Mad Cool Festival at Iberdrola Music
Iberdrola Music Madrid, MD, Spain
Jul 11
to
Jul 13
NOS Alive Festival at Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Passeio Marítimo de Algés Algés, Lisboa, Portugal
Aug 1
Sum 41 at Le Parc Beausejour
Le Parc Beausejour Rimouski, QC, Canada
Aug 7
Sum 41 and Pup at La Baie's Harbor Village Agora
La Baie's Harbor Village Agora Saguenay, QC, Canada
Aug 8
Sum 41 and Pup at Quebec City Old Port Agora
Quebec City Old Port Agora Québec, QC, Canada
Aug 9
Sum 41 at Parc Terre-des-Jeunes
Parc Terre-des-Jeunes Victoriaville, QC, Canada
Sep 4
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Sep 6
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Sep 7
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at Lumen Field
Lumen Field Seattle, WA
Sep 8
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at Revolution Center
Revolution Center Boise, ID
Sep 10
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 11
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 12
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at Vibrant Music Hall
Vibrant Music Hall Waukee, IA
Sep 14
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Sep 15
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Sep 17
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at UPMC Events Center
UPMC Events Center Moon, PA
Sep 23
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach, FL
Sep 24
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds
The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds Orlando, FL
Sep 28
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at HEB Center at Cedar Park
HEB Center at Cedar Park Cedar Park, TX
Sep 29
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Sep 30
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory
Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Oct 2
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Oct 3
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Oct 5
Sum 41 and The Interrupters at Saxe Theater - Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
Saxe Theater - Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Nov 23
Sum 41 at Paris La Défense Aréna
Paris La Défense Aréna Nanterre, Île-de-France, France
Jan 30
Sum 41 at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada

For the most up-to-date information, follow Sum 41 on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Sum 41's Zumic artist page.

