Sum 41 Add 2024-2025 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

It's gonna be a big couple of years for Sum 41.

The pop punk icons announced last year that they would be "disbanding" following their upcoming album and world tour, and this week they officially announced the concert details, billed as Tour of the Setting Sum: The Final World Tour. The album, titled Heaven :x: Hell, is due out on March 29 with a couple of advance singles released in late 2023.

Things kick off with concerts and festiavls in Asia and Mexico. That will be followed by concerts scheduled at venues across North America from April of 2024 into January of 2025. The opening act for the newly announced dates will be The Interrupters.

When do Sum 41 2024-2025 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and Ticketmaster, Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is LANDMINES. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sum 41 All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Sum 41 on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Sum 41's Zumic artist page.