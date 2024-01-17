Sum 41 Add 2024-2025 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

It's gonna be a big couple of years for Sum 41.
The pop punk icons announced last year that they would be "disbanding" following their upcoming album and world tour, and this week they officially announced the concert details, billed as Tour of the Setting Sum: The Final World Tour. The album, titled Heaven :x: Hell, is due out on March 29 with a couple of advance singles released in late 2023.
Things kick off with concerts and festiavls in Asia and Mexico. That will be followed by concerts scheduled at venues across North America from April of 2024 into January of 2025. The opening act for the newly announced dates will be The Interrupters.
When do Sum 41 2024-2025 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and Ticketmaster, Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is LANDMINES. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Sum 41 Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
May 4
Stone Pony Summer Stage
Asbury Park, NJ
Sum 41 All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 1
Uptown Park - Summarecon Mall Serpong
Kelapa Dua, Banten, Indonesia
Mar 2
Kridosono Stadium
Yogyakarta, Indonesia
Mar 4
The Star Theatre
SG, Singapore
Mar 16
to
Mar 17
Makuhari Messe
Chiba-shi, Chiba-ken, Japan
Mar 23
Intex Osaka
Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu, Japan
Mar 29
to
Mar 31
Parque Fundidora
Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Apr 19
The Astro
La Vista, Nebraska
Apr 21
Uptown Theater
Kansas City, MO
Apr 24
The Factory - Chesterfield
Chesterfield, MO
Apr 26
GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Grand Rapids, MI
Apr 27
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI
Apr 29
MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion)
Baltimore, MD
Apr 30
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
May 1
Cross Insurance Arena
Portland, ME
May 6
LIU Brooklyn Paramount Theatre
Brooklyn, NY
May 8
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Reading, PA
May 9
Red Hat Amphitheater
Raleigh, NC
May 9
to
May 12
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, FL
May 11
Coca-Cola Roxy
Atlanta, GA
May 14
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
May 15
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte, NC
May 16
to
May 19
Historic Crew Stadium
Columbus, OH
May 18
TD Pavilion at the Mann
Philadelphia, PA
May 19
Chartway Arena at Ted Constant Convocation Center
Norfolk, VA
Jun 12
to
Jun 15
Festivalpark - Czechia
Hradec Králové, Královéhradecký kraj, Czechia
Jun 13
to
Jun 16
Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields
Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, Austria
Jun 14
to
Jun 16
Donington Park
Castle Donington, England, United Kingdom
Jun 19
Fairview Park
Dublin, Ireland
Jun 21
to
Jun 23
Eichenring
Scheeßel, NDS, Germany
Jun 21
to
Jun 23
Southside Festival
Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, Germany
Jun 27
to
Jun 30
Parc De La Filhole
Marmande, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
Jun 27
to
Jun 29
Jera On Air
Ysselsteyn, LI, Netherlands
Jun 29
Mission Ready
Geiselwind, BY, Germany
Jul 4
to
Jul 6
Site De Malsaucy
Belfort, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, France
Jul 4
to
Jul 7
Parc Du Port Mulon
Nort-sur-Erdre, Pays de la Loire, France
Jul 4
to
Jul 7
Festivalpark Werchter
Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 5
to
Jul 7
Flugplatz Schwarze Heide
Hünxe, NRW, Germany
Jul 9
Ippodromo Snai - San Siro
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 10
to
Jul 13
JARDINS DU PALAIS LONGCHAMP
Marseille, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Jul 10
to
Jul 13
Iberdrola Music
Madrid, MD, Spain
Jul 11
to
Jul 13
Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Algés, Lisboa, Portugal
Aug 1
Le Parc Beausejour
Rimouski, QC, Canada
Aug 7
La Baie's Harbor Village Agora
Saguenay, QC, Canada
Aug 8
Quebec City Old Port Agora
Québec, QC, Canada
Aug 9
Parc Terre-des-Jeunes
Victoriaville, QC, Canada
Sep 4
Nob Hill Masonic Center
San Francisco, CA
Sep 8
Revolution Center
Boise, ID
Sep 10
The Complex
Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 11
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Sep 12
Vibrant Music Hall
Waukee, IA
Sep 14
Masonic Temple Theatre
Detroit, MI
Sep 15
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Sep 17
UPMC Events Center
Moon, PA
Sep 23
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
Miami Beach, FL
Sep 24
The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds
Orlando, FL
Sep 28
HEB Center at Cedar Park
Cedar Park, TX
Sep 29
713 Music Hall
Houston, TX
Sep 30
Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
Oct 2
Arizona Financial Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Oct 3
YouTube Theater
Inglewood, CA
Oct 5
Saxe Theater - Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 23
Paris La Défense Aréna
Nanterre, Île-de-France, France
Jan 30
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
For the most up-to-date information, follow Sum 41 on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
