Sum 41 & Simple Plan Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Blame Canada' shows with Set It Off or Magnolia Park
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 24, 2022

Sum 41 and Simple Plan have announced 2022 co-headlining tour dates billed as Blame Canada. If you weren't aware already, both bands are from Canada. Sum 41 hailing from Ontario and Simple Plan from Montréal.

The bands will deliver their infectious pop punk sound to North American venues in two legs: April into May and July into August. Joining the bill will be Set It Off or Magnolia Park. These concerts mark the first time Sum 41 and Simple Plan have toured together. Sum 41 plan to celebrate their 2001 album All Killer No Filler, which features fan favorites "Fat Lip" and "In Too Deep."

Sum 41 All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 29
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Apr 30
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off at House of Blues Myrtle Beach
House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC
May 2
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 3
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
May 4
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
May 6
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off at Palladium
Palladium Worcester, MA
May 7
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
May 8
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
May 10
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
May 11
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
May 13
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH
May 14
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
May 15
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
May 17
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off at Myth Live
Myth Live Maplewood, MN
May 18
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
May 20
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off at Harrah's Hotel Casino
Harrah's Hotel Casino Council Bluffs, IA
May 21
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
May 22
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
May 24
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
May 25
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa Tampa, FL
May 27
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off at Orpheum Theatre New Orleans
Orpheum Theatre New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Rock For People Festival
Rock For People Festival at Park 360
Park 360 Hradec Králové, Královéhradecký kraj, Czechia
Jun 18
to
Jul 17
U-Park Festival 2022
U-Park Festival 2022 at Sky Family Park
Sky Family Park Kyiv, Ukraine
Jun 21
to
Jun 25
Telekom VOLT Festival
Telekom VOLT Festival at Löver Camping
Löver Camping Sopron, Hungary
Jun 23
to
Jun 25
Tons of Rock
Tons of Rock at Ekeberg
Ekeberg Oslo, Norway
Jun 25
Vainstream Rockfest
Vainstream Rockfest at Vainstream Rockfest
Vainstream Rockfest Münster, NRW, Germany
Jul 6
to
Jul 10
Musilac
Musilac at Esplanade Du Lac
Esplanade Du Lac Aix-les-Bains, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Jul 6
to
Jul 10
Beauregard Festival
Beauregard Festival at Chateau De Beauregard
Chateau De Beauregard Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France
Jul 28
to
Jul 30
Tsunami Xixón
Tsunami Xixón at Laboral Theatre
Laboral Theatre Gijón, Asturias, Spain
Jul 29
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Magnolia Park
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Magnolia Park at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Jul 30
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Magnolia Park
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Magnolia Park at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
Jul 31
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Magnolia Park
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Magnolia Park at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Aug 3
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Magnolia Park
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Magnolia Park at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Aug 5
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Magnolia Park
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Magnolia Park at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Aug 6
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Magnolia Park
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Magnolia Park at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Aug 9
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Magnolia Park
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Magnolia Park at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Aug 10
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Magnolia Park
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Magnolia Park at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Aug 12
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Magnolia Park
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Magnolia Park at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Aug 13
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Magnolia Park
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Magnolia Park at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Aug 14
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Magnolia Park
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Magnolia Park at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Aug 16
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Magnolia Park
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Magnolia Park at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Aug 17
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Magnolia Park
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Magnolia Park at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 18
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Magnolia Park
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Magnolia Park at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
When do Sum 41 & Simple Plan 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 25. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Sum 41 fan club presale password is FATLIP. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

We recommend following both bands on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Sum 41 and Simple Plan Zumic artist pages.

artists
Simple Plan Sum 41
genres
Alt Rock Emo Rock Pop Punk Pop Rock Punk
сomments
image for artist Simple Plan
Simple Plan
May
7
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
May
8
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off
Pier 17 New York, NY
image for artist Sum 41
Sum 41
May
7
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
May
8
Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off
Pier 17 New York, NY
