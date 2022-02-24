Sum 41 & Simple Plan Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Sum 41 and Simple Plan have announced 2022 co-headlining tour dates billed as Blame Canada. If you weren't aware already, both bands are from Canada. Sum 41 hailing from Ontario and Simple Plan from Montréal.

The bands will deliver their infectious pop punk sound to North American venues in two legs: April into May and July into August. Joining the bill will be Set It Off or Magnolia Park. These concerts mark the first time Sum 41 and Simple Plan have toured together. Sum 41 plan to celebrate their 2001 album All Killer No Filler, which features fan favorites "Fat Lip" and "In Too Deep."

When do Sum 41 & Simple Plan 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 25. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Sum 41 fan club presale password is FATLIP. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

We recommend following both bands on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

