Sunflower Bean Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking North America & The UK
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 9, 2022

New York band Sunflower Bean have announced 2022 tour dates. At this time, 45 performances are lined up (32 in the USA, 2 in Canada, and 11 in the UK).

The newly planned shows will kick off in Vermont later this month. After a leg of American concerts, Sunflower Bean heads to the UK in late March. In late April, the rockers return back to America and will be on the road until mid-June. The opening acts on select dates will be Palehound, Barrie, or Empath.

When do Sunflower Bean 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 11. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is SUGAR. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Sunflower Bean Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sunflower Bean All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 24
Sunflower Bean
Sunflower Bean at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Feb 25
Sunflower Bean
Sunflower Bean at 3S Artspace
3S Artspace Portsmouth, NH
Feb 26
Sunflower Bean
Sunflower Bean at The Ballroom at The Outer Space
The Ballroom at The Outer Space Hamden, CT
Mar 4
Sunflower Bean
Sunflower Bean at Ottobar
Ottobar Baltimore, MD
Mar 4
Sunflower Bean
Sunflower Bean at Ottobar
Ottobar Baltimore, MD
Mar 5
Sunflower Bean and Barrie
Sunflower Bean and Barrie at Phantom Power
Phantom Power Millersville, PA
Mar 6
Sunflower Bean and Barrie
Sunflower Bean and Barrie at Club Cafe
Club Cafe Pittsburgh, PA
Mar 8
Sunflower Bean and Barrie
Sunflower Bean and Barrie at A and R Music Bar
A and R Music Bar Columbus, OH
Mar 10
Sunflower Bean and Barrie
Sunflower Bean and Barrie at The Hi-Fi
The Hi-Fi Indianapolis, IN
Mar 11
Sunflower Bean and Barrie
Sunflower Bean and Barrie at Zanzabar
Zanzabar Louisville, KY
Mar 12
Sunflower Bean and Barrie
Sunflower Bean and Barrie at Off Broadway
Off Broadway St. Louis, MO
Mar 19
Sunflower Bean
Sunflower Bean at Exit/In
Exit/In Nashville, TN
Mar 20
Sunflower Bean
Sunflower Bean at Grey Eagle
Grey Eagle Asheville, NC
Mar 21
Sunflower Bean
Sunflower Bean at Motorco Music Hall
Motorco Music Hall Durham, NC
Mar 30
Sunflower Bean
Sunflower Bean at Cambridge Junction
Cambridge Junction Cambridge, CAM, United Kingdom
Mar 31
Sunflower Bean
Sunflower Bean at Brudenell Social Club
Brudenell Social Club West Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Apr 1
Strange Waves, Dry Cleaning, Sunflower Bean, Iceage, The Lounge Society, and W. H. Lung
Strange Waves, Dry Cleaning, Sunflower Bean, Iceage, The Lounge Society, and W. H. Lung at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 2
Sunflower Bean
Sunflower Bean at Stereo
Stereo Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 4
Sunflower Bean
Sunflower Bean at Newcastle University
Newcastle University Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
Apr 5
Sunflower Bean
Sunflower Bean at Rescue Rooms
Rescue Rooms Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 6
Sunflower Bean
Sunflower Bean at Mama Roux
Mama Roux Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 7
Sunflower Bean
Sunflower Bean at Electric Ballroom
Electric Ballroom London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 9
Sunflower Bean
Sunflower Bean at Thekla
Thekla Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Apr 10
Sunflower Bean
Sunflower Bean at Wedgewood Rooms
Wedgewood Rooms Portsmouth, England, United Kingdom
Apr 11
Sunflower Bean
Sunflower Bean at Brighton Concorde 2
Brighton Concorde 2 Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Apr 29
Sunflower Bean
Sunflower Bean at Empire Underground
Empire Underground Albany, NY
Apr 30
Sunflower Bean
Sunflower Bean at Brighton Music Hall
Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA
May 5
Sunflower Bean
Sunflower Bean at Union Stage
Union Stage Washington, DC
May 6
Sunflower Bean
Sunflower Bean at Asbury Lanes
Asbury Lanes Asbury Park, NJ
May 12
Sunflower Bean
Sunflower Bean at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
May 14
Sunflower Bean
Sunflower Bean at The Foundry - PA
The Foundry - PA Philadelphia, PA
May 19
Sunflower Bean
Sunflower Bean at The Loving Touch
The Loving Touch Ferndale, MI
May 20
Sunflower Bean
Sunflower Bean at Bottom Lounge
Bottom Lounge Chicago, IL
May 21
Sunflower Bean
Sunflower Bean at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
May 22
Sunflower Bean
Sunflower Bean at High Noon Saloon
High Noon Saloon Madison, WI
May 24
Sunflower Bean
Sunflower Bean at The Pyramid Scheme
The Pyramid Scheme Grand Rapids, MI
May 25
Sunflower Bean
Sunflower Bean at Grog Shop
Grog Shop Cleveland, OH
May 26
Sunflower Bean
Sunflower Bean at Lee's Palace
Lee's Palace Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 1
Sunflower Bean and Palehound
Sunflower Bean and Palehound at The Music Box
The Music Box San Diego, CA
Jun 2
Sunflower Bean and Palehound
Sunflower Bean and Palehound at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jun 4
Sunflower Bean and Palehound
Sunflower Bean and Palehound at The Independent
The Independent San Francisco, CA
Jun 7
Sunflower Bean and Palehound
Sunflower Bean and Palehound at Mississippi Studios
Mississippi Studios Portland, OR
Jun 8
Sunflower Bean and Palehound
Sunflower Bean and Palehound at Rickshaw Theatre
Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jun 9
Sunflower Bean and Palehound
Sunflower Bean and Palehound at The Crocodile
The Crocodile Seattle, WA
Jun 11
Sunflower Bean
Sunflower Bean at Bluebird Theater
Bluebird Theater Denver, CO

We recommend following Sunflower Bean on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

The band plans to release a new album on May 6 titled Headful of Sugar. For more, check out Sunflower Bean's Zumic artist page.

