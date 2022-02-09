Sunflower Bean Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New York band Sunflower Bean have announced 2022 tour dates. At this time, 45 performances are lined up (32 in the USA, 2 in Canada, and 11 in the UK).
The newly planned shows will kick off in Vermont later this month. After a leg of American concerts, Sunflower Bean heads to the UK in late March. In late April, the rockers return back to America and will be on the road until mid-June. The opening acts on select dates will be Palehound, Barrie, or Empath.
When do Sunflower Bean 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as February 11. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password is SUGAR. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Sunflower Bean All Tour Dates and Tickets
Feb 24
Higher Ground
South Burlington, VT
Feb 25
3S Artspace
Portsmouth, NH
Feb 26
The Ballroom at The Outer Space
Hamden, CT
Mar 5
Phantom Power
Millersville, PA
Mar 8
A and R Music Bar
Columbus, OH
Mar 10
The Hi-Fi
Indianapolis, IN
Mar 12
Off Broadway
St. Louis, MO
Mar 21
Motorco Music Hall
Durham, NC
Mar 30
Cambridge Junction
Cambridge, CAM, United Kingdom
Mar 31
Brudenell Social Club
West Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Apr 1
O2 Ritz Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 2
Stereo
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 4
Newcastle University
Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
Apr 5
Rescue Rooms
Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 6
Mama Roux
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 7
Electric Ballroom
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 9
Thekla
Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Apr 10
Wedgewood Rooms
Portsmouth, England, United Kingdom
Apr 11
Brighton Concorde 2
Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Apr 29
Empire Underground
Albany, NY
Apr 30
Brighton Music Hall
Boston, MA
May 5
Union Stage
Washington, DC
May 14
The Foundry - PA
Philadelphia, PA
May 19
The Loving Touch
Ferndale, MI
May 20
Bottom Lounge
Chicago, IL
May 21
Fine Line Music Cafe
Minneapolis, MN
May 22
High Noon Saloon
Madison, WI
May 24
The Pyramid Scheme
Grand Rapids, MI
May 26
Lee's Palace
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 1
The Music Box
San Diego, CA
Jun 2
The Fonda Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Jun 4
The Independent
San Francisco, CA
Jun 7
Mississippi Studios
Portland, OR
Jun 8
Rickshaw Theatre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jun 9
The Crocodile
Seattle, WA
Jun 11
Bluebird Theater
Denver, CO
We recommend following Sunflower Bean on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
The band plans to release a new album on May 6 titled Headful of Sugar. For more, check out Sunflower Bean's Zumic artist page.