Sunflower Bean Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New York band Sunflower Bean have announced 2022 tour dates. At this time, 45 performances are lined up (32 in the USA, 2 in Canada, and 11 in the UK).

The newly planned shows will kick off in Vermont later this month. After a leg of American concerts, Sunflower Bean heads to the UK in late March. In late April, the rockers return back to America and will be on the road until mid-June. The opening acts on select dates will be Palehound, Barrie, or Empath.

When do Sunflower Bean 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 11. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is SUGAR. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Sunflower Bean All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Sunflower Bean on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

The band plans to release a new album on May 6 titled Headful of Sugar. For more, check out Sunflower Bean's Zumic artist page.