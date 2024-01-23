View all results for 'alt'
Sunny Day Real Estate Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Diary' 30th anniversary tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 23, 2024

Sunny Day Real Estate are planning exciting things for the upcoming year. This week, the group announced 2024 tour dates.

New concerts are scheduled from March into October at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast. For these shows, the band will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their first album, Diary. They also plan to release a re-recorded version of the record that will also include a new song.

When do Sunny Day Real Estate 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardmembers. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DIARY2024. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sunny Day Real Estate Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sunny Day Real Estate All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 13
Sunny Day Real Estate at Liberty Hall
Liberty Hall Lawrence, KS
Mar 14
Sunny Day Real Estate at Beer City Music Hall
Beer City Music Hall Oklahoma City, OK
Mar 16
Sunny Day Real Estate at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
May 1
Sunny Day Real Estate at Lincoln Theatre Raleigh
Lincoln Theatre Raleigh Raleigh, NC
May 3
to
May 5
Shaky Knees Music Festival at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia
May 3
Sunny Day Real Estate at High Dive (formerly Double Down Live)
High Dive (formerly Double Down Live) Gainesville, FL
May 7
Sunny Day Real Estate at Howard Theatre
Howard Theatre Washington, DC
May 9
Sunny Day Real Estate at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
May 12
Sunny Day Real Estate at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Aug 14
Sunny Day Real Estate at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX
Aug 17
Sunny Day Real Estate at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Aug 20
Sunny Day Real Estate at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Aug 21
Sunny Day Real Estate at Pioneer Courthouse Square
Pioneer Courthouse Square Portland, OR
Aug 23
Sunny Day Real Estate at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Sep 25
Sunny Day Real Estate at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Sep 28
Sunny Day Real Estate at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Oct 15
Sunny Day Real Estate at August Hall
August Hall San Francisco, CA
Oct 18
Sunny Day Real Estate at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Sunny Day Real Estate on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Sunny Day Real Estate's Zumic artist page.

