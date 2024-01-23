Sunny Day Real Estate Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Sunny Day Real Estate are planning exciting things for the upcoming year. This week, the group announced 2024 tour dates.

New concerts are scheduled from March into October at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast. For these shows, the band will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their first album, Diary. They also plan to release a re-recorded version of the record that will also include a new song.

When do Sunny Day Real Estate 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardmembers. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DIARY2024. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sunny Day Real Estate All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Sunny Day Real Estate on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Sunny Day Real Estate's Zumic artist page.