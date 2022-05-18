View all results for 'alt'
Sunny Day Real Estate Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows across America with The Appleseed Cast
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 18, 2022

Sunny Day Real Estate have announced 2022 tour dates. The last time the band toured the States extensively was in 2009.

The newly planned concerts are scheduled across the USA from September into December. The opening act for all the new dates will be alt rock veterans The Appleseed Cast. Sunny Day Real Estate are also scheduled to appear at Chicago's Riot Fest and Alabama's Furnace Fest.

When do Sunny Day Real Estate 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 20. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and American Express cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Citi cardholder, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is DIARY. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sunny Day Real Estate Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 29
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Sep 30
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Sunny Day Real Estate All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 13
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at Liberty Hall
Liberty Hall Lawrence, KS
Sep 14
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at The Admiral
The Admiral Omaha, NE
Sep 16
to
Sep 18
Riot Fest
Riot Fest at Douglas Park
Douglas Park Chicago, IL
Sep 18
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Sep 20
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Sep 22
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Sep 23
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at Masquerade - GA
Masquerade - GA Atlanta, GA
Sep 23
to
Sep 25
Furnace Fest
Furnace Fest at Sloss Furnaces
Sloss Furnaces Birmingham, AL
Sep 26
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Sep 27
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Sep 29
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Sep 30
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Oct 1
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 3
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Dec 3
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Dec 4
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Dec 6
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Dec 7
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at Warehouse Live
Warehouse Live Houston, TX
Dec 8
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at The Studio at The Factory
The Studio at The Factory Dallas, TX
Dec 10
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Dec 11
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Dec 12
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Dec 14
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Dec 16
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Dec 18
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA

We recommend following Sunny Day Real Estate on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

While some might think that because the Foo Fighters canceled their extensive tour plans after Taylor Hawkins' tragic death in March, bassist Nate Mendel would be re-joining Sunny Day Real Estate. However, that is not the case. Rolling Stone reports that "unnamed musicians" are expected to round out the lineup which features core members Jeremy Enigk, William Goldsmith, and Dan Hoerner.

For more, check out Sunny Day Real Estate's Zumic artist page.

Sunny Day Real Estate
genres
Alt Rock Emo Rock Indie Rock
image for artist Sunny Day Real Estate
Sunny Day Real Estate
Sep
29
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Sep
30
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
