Sunny Day Real Estate Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Sunny Day Real Estate have announced 2022 tour dates. The last time the band toured the States extensively was in 2009.

The newly planned concerts are scheduled across the USA from September into December. The opening act for all the new dates will be alt rock veterans The Appleseed Cast. Sunny Day Real Estate are also scheduled to appear at Chicago's Riot Fest and Alabama's Furnace Fest.

When do Sunny Day Real Estate 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 20. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and American Express cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Citi cardholder, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is DIARY. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sunny Day Real Estate All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Sunny Day Real Estate on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

While some might think that because the Foo Fighters canceled their extensive tour plans after Taylor Hawkins' tragic death in March, bassist Nate Mendel would be re-joining Sunny Day Real Estate. However, that is not the case. Rolling Stone reports that "unnamed musicians" are expected to round out the lineup which features core members Jeremy Enigk, William Goldsmith, and Dan Hoerner.

