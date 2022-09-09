View all results for 'alt'
Switchfoot Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Co-headlining with Collective Soul, headlining shows
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 9, 2022

This week, California rock band Switchfoot added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming Christmas album.

Billed as This Is Our Christmas Tour, the newly planned shows are set at American venues in November and December. Currently, the band is on a co-headlining tour with Collective Soul, extending to the end of the month. Next June, Switchfoot will host a hometown show in California.

Switchfoot All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 10
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Sep 11
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Grand Ole Opry House
Grand Ole Opry House Nashville, TN
Sep 13
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Florida Theatre Jacksonville
Florida Theatre Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
Sep 14
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Sep 16
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Sep 17
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
Pompano Beach Amphitheatre Pompano Beach, Florida
Sep 18
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Donald L. Tucker Center At Tallahassee Leon County Civic Center
Donald L. Tucker Center At Tallahassee Leon County Civic Center Tallahassee, FL
Sep 20
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts New Orleans, LA
Sep 21
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
Sep 23
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Sep 24
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Majestic Theatre San Antonio
Majestic Theatre San Antonio San Antonio, TX
Sep 25
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Nov 26
Switchfoot
Switchfoot at Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum Knoxville, TN
Nov 27
Switchfoot
Switchfoot at Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
Mark C. Smith Concert Hall Huntsville, AL
Nov 29
Switchfoot
Switchfoot at Clay Center
Clay Center Charleston, WV
Dec 1
Switchfoot
Switchfoot at Goodyear Theater
Goodyear Theater Akron, OH
Dec 2
Switchfoot
Switchfoot at Clyde Theatre
Clyde Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
Dec 3
Switchfoot
Switchfoot at Paramount Arts Center
Paramount Arts Center Ashland, KY
Dec 4
Switchfoot
Switchfoot at Penn's Peak
Penn's Peak Jim Thorpe, PA
Dec 6
Switchfoot
Switchfoot at Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center) Reading, PA
Dec 7
Switchfoot
Switchfoot at Motorcity Casino Hotel
Motorcity Casino Hotel Detroit, MI
Dec 9
Switchfoot
Switchfoot at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Dec 10
Switchfoot
Switchfoot at The Cotillion
The Cotillion Wichita, KS
Dec 11
Switchfoot
Switchfoot at Boulder Theater
Boulder Theater Boulder, CO
Dec 14
Switchfoot
Switchfoot at Cascade Theater
Cascade Theater Redding, CA
Dec 15
Switchfoot
Switchfoot at Uptown Theatre Napa
Uptown Theatre Napa Napa, CA
Dec 16
Switchfoot
Switchfoot at Golden State Theatre
Golden State Theatre Monterey, CA
Dec 17
Switchfoot
Switchfoot at Grove of Anaheim
Grove of Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Dec 18
Switchfoot
Switchfoot at Mesa Arts Center
Mesa Arts Center Mesa, AZ
Jun 17
Bro-Am Beach Fest
Bro-Am Beach Fest at Moonlight Beach
Moonlight Beach Encinitas, CA
When do Switchfoot 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 9. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Switchfoot on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Switchfoot's Zumic artist page.

Switchfoot
Alt Rock Pop Rock Rock
Switchfoot
