Switchfoot Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, California rock band Switchfoot added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming Christmas album.

Billed as This Is Our Christmas Tour, the newly planned shows are set at American venues in November and December. Currently, the band is on a co-headlining tour with Collective Soul, extending to the end of the month. Next June, Switchfoot will host a hometown show in California.

Switchfoot All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Switchfoot 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 9. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

