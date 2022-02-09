Sylvan Esso Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Sylvan Esso, featuring the duo of Amelia Randall Meath and Nicholas Sanborn, have announced their first batch of 2022 tour dates. The newly planned concerts are set in May and June at mid-sized venues primarily in the southern and eastern sections of the country.

The indie stars have an impressive group of opening acts for their three-night hometown run in Durham, North Carolina: Moses Sumney and Vagabon on night one; Yo La Tengo and Indigo De Souza on night two; Little Brother and Mr. Twin Sister on night three. Sylvan Esso also have festival appearances lined up including Solid Sound, Electric Forest, Open'er, and Mad Cool.

When do Sylvan Esso 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 11. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is SESPRING. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

