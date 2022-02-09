View all results for 'alt'
Sylvan Esso Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring America this spring
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 9, 2022

Sylvan Esso, featuring the duo of Amelia Randall Meath and Nicholas Sanborn, have announced their first batch of 2022 tour dates. The newly planned concerts are set in May and June at mid-sized venues primarily in the southern and eastern sections of the country.

The indie stars have an impressive group of opening acts for their three-night hometown run in Durham, North Carolina: Moses Sumney and Vagabon on night one; Yo La Tengo and Indigo De Souza on night two; Little Brother and Mr. Twin Sister on night three. Sylvan Esso also have festival appearances lined up including Solid Sound, Electric Forest, Open'er, and Mad Cool.

When do Sylvan Esso 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 11. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is SESPRING. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Sylvan Esso All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 11
Sylvan Esso
Sylvan Esso at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
May 12
Sylvan Esso
Sylvan Esso at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
May 14
Sylvan Esso
Sylvan Esso at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
May 15
Sylvan Esso
Sylvan Esso at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Glen Saint Mary, FL
May 16
Sylvan Esso
Sylvan Esso at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
May 17
Sylvan Esso
Sylvan Esso at Firefly Distillery
Firefly Distillery North Charleston, SC
May 19
Sylvan Esso, Moses Sumney, and Vagabon
Sylvan Esso, Moses Sumney, and Vagabon at Durham Bulls Athletic Park
Durham Bulls Athletic Park Durham, NC
May 20
Sylvan Esso, Yo La Tengo, and Indigo De Souza
Sylvan Esso, Yo La Tengo, and Indigo De Souza at Durham Bulls Athletic Park
Durham Bulls Athletic Park Durham, NC
May 21
Sylvan Esso, Little Brother, and Mr. Twin Sister
Sylvan Esso, Little Brother, and Mr. Twin Sister at Durham Bulls Athletic Park
Durham Bulls Athletic Park Durham, NC
May 23
Sylvan Esso
Sylvan Esso at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
May 24
Sylvan Esso
Sylvan Esso at Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards
Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards LaFayette, NY
May 26
Sylvan Esso
Sylvan Esso at Thompson’s Point
Thompson’s Point Portland, ME
May 27
to
May 29
Solid Sound Festival
Solid Sound Festival at MASS MoCA
MASS MoCA North Adams, MA
Jun 23
to
Jun 26
Electric Forest Festival
Electric Forest Festival at Double JJ Resort
Double JJ Resort Rothbury, MI
Jun 29
to
Jul 2
Open'er Festival
Open'er Festival at Gdynia-Kosakowo Airfield
Gdynia-Kosakowo Airfield Gdynia, Poland
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
Mad Cool Festival
Mad Cool Festival at IFEMA Feria de Madrid
IFEMA Feria de Madrid Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain

For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following Sylvan Esso on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter.

For more, check out Sylvan Esso's Zumic artist page.

