Symphony X Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Prog metal across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 15, 2024

This week, NJ-based band Symphony X announced 2024 tour dates.

Eighteen new concerts are scheduled at mid-sized venues in North America from May into June. The opening act for all shows will be metal group Heathen. Symphony X will also appear at Milwaukee Metal Fest in May.

Symphony X Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Symphony X All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 16
Symphony X and Heathen at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
May 17
to
May 19
Milwaukee Metal Fest at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
May 18
Symphony X and Heathen at Wooly's
Wooly's Des Moines, IA
May 19
Symphony X and Heathen at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
May 20
Symphony X and Heathen at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
May 21
Symphony X and Heathen at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall Pittsburgh, PA
May 23
Symphony X and Heathen at The Token Lounge
The Token Lounge Westland, MI
May 24
Symphony X and Heathen at The Opera House
The Opera House Toronto, ON, Canada
May 25
Symphony X and Heathen at Le Studio TD
Le Studio TD Montréal, QC, Canada
May 26
Symphony X and Heathen at Théâtre Capitole
Théâtre Capitole Québec, QC, Canada
May 29
Symphony X and Heathen at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
May 30
Symphony X and Heathen at Toad's Place
Toad's Place New Haven, CT
May 31
Symphony X and Heathen at Sherman Theater
Sherman Theater Stroudsburg, PA
Jun 1
Symphony X and Heathen at White Eagle Hall
White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ
Jun 2
Symphony X and Heathen at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall
Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall Wantagh, NY
Jun 5
Symphony X and Heathen at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Jun 6
Symphony X and Heathen at Center Stage Theatre at Center Stage
Center Stage Theatre at Center Stage Atlanta, GA
Jun 7
Symphony X and Heathen at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Jun 8
Symphony X and Heathen at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
When do Symphony X 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales are currently unerway for Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Symphony X on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

