Symphony X Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, NJ-based band Symphony X announced 2024 tour dates.

Eighteen new concerts are scheduled at mid-sized venues in North America from May into June. The opening act for all shows will be metal group Heathen. Symphony X will also appear at Milwaukee Metal Fest in May.

Symphony X All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Symphony X 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales are currently unerway for Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Symphony X on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

