System Of A Down Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

System Of A Down are planning to turn October into "Rocktober" as the band has added 2021 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly announced shows are scheduled for October at large-scale venues in Las Vegas, Fresno, and Oakland with Faith No More and Russian Circles on the bill. These new dates are in addition to SOAD's previously announced dates for the same month at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

When do System Of A Down 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 13. Presales for fan club members begin August 11. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The Live Nation presale password is DANCE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

System of a Down All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following System Of A Down on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out System Of A Down's Zumic artist page.