View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

System Of A Down Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

West Coast shows with Faith No More & Russian Circles
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 9, 2021

System Of A Down are planning to turn October into "Rocktober" as the band has added 2021 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly announced shows are scheduled for October at large-scale venues in Las Vegas, Fresno, and Oakland with Faith No More and Russian Circles on the bill. These new dates are in addition to SOAD's previously announced dates for the same month at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

When do System Of A Down 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 13. Presales for fan club members begin August 11. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The Live Nation presale password is DANCE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

System of a Down All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 15
System Of A Down, Faith No More, and Russian Circles
System Of A Down, Faith No More, and Russian Circles at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Oct 16
System Of A Down, Faith No More, and Russian Circles
System Of A Down, Faith No More, and Russian Circles at Save Mart Center
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Oct 18
System Of A Down, Faith No More, and Russian Circles
System Of A Down, Faith No More, and Russian Circles at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Oct 22
System of a Down, Korn, Faith No More, Helmet, and Russian Circles
System of a Down, Korn, Faith No More, Helmet, and Russian Circles at Banc of California Stadium
Banc of California Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Oct 23
System of a Down, Korn, Faith No More, Helmet, and Russian Circles
System of a Down, Korn, Faith No More, Helmet, and Russian Circles at Banc of California Stadium
Banc of California Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Jun 29
to
Jul 2
Resurrection Fest
Resurrection Fest at Viveiro, Spain
Viveiro, Spain Spain
Jun 30
to
Jul 1
Vagos Open Air Music Festival (VOA Heavy Rock Festival)
Vagos Open Air Music Festival (VOA Heavy Rock Festival) at Lisbon, Portugal
Lisbon, Portugal Portugal, Europe

We recommend following System Of A Down on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out System Of A Down's Zumic artist page.

1
788
artists
System of a Down
genres
Alt Metal Hard Rock Metal Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist System of a Down
System of a Down
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article System Of A Down Plan 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 30, 2019
System Of A Down Plan 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-S...
Tickets Alt Metal Metal Rock System of a Down
1
1667
image for article System of a Down Reveal 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 10, 2018
System of a Down Reveal 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On...
Tickets Alt Metal Metal Prog Rock Rock System of a Down
3
2725
image for article System Of A Down Live at KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas Full Set 12.13.2014 [YouTube Video]
December 15, 2014
System Of A Down Live at KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas Full Set ...
Music Alt Metal Metal System of a Down Live Performance (Video)
1
757
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart