SZA Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

SZA has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, SOS.

Seventeen new concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America in February and March. The opening act for the new dates will be up-and-coming artist Omar Apollo. The only other date on SZA's schedule so far is a May festival performance at Hangout in Alabama.

When do SZA 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin December 15. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following SZA on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

