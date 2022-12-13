View all results for 'alt'
SZA Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'SOS' tour with Omar Apollo
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 13, 2022

SZA has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, SOS.

Seventeen new concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America in February and March. The opening act for the new dates will be up-and-coming artist Omar Apollo. The only other date on SZA's schedule so far is a May festival performance at Hangout in Alabama.

When do SZA 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin December 15. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

SZA Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 4
SZA and Omar Apollo
SZA and Omar Apollo at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

SZA All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 21
SZA and Omar Apollo
SZA and Omar Apollo at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Feb 22
SZA and Omar Apollo
SZA and Omar Apollo at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Feb 24
SZA and Omar Apollo
SZA and Omar Apollo at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Feb 25
SZA and Omar Apollo
SZA and Omar Apollo at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 27
SZA and Omar Apollo
SZA and Omar Apollo at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Feb 28
SZA and Omar Apollo
SZA and Omar Apollo at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Mar 2
SZA and Omar Apollo
SZA and Omar Apollo at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Mar 4
SZA and Omar Apollo
SZA and Omar Apollo at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Mar 7
SZA and Omar Apollo
SZA and Omar Apollo at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Mar 9
SZA and Omar Apollo
SZA and Omar Apollo at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Mar 10
SZA and Omar Apollo
SZA and Omar Apollo at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Mar 13
SZA and Omar Apollo
SZA and Omar Apollo at Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl
Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl San Diego, CA
Mar 14
SZA and Omar Apollo
SZA and Omar Apollo at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Mar 16
SZA and Omar Apollo
SZA and Omar Apollo at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Mar 18
SZA and Omar Apollo
SZA and Omar Apollo at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Mar 19
SZA and Omar Apollo
SZA and Omar Apollo at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 22
SZA and Omar Apollo
SZA and Omar Apollo at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
May 19
to
May 21
Hangout Music Festival
Hangout Music Festival at Gulf Shores Beach
Gulf Shores Beach Gulf Shores, AL

We recommend following SZA on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out SZA's Zumic artist page.

