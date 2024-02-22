T-Pain Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The one and only T-Pain is bringing the party to cities across North America. This week, the R&B / Hip Hop artist added 2024 tour dates.

Billed as T-Pain's Mansion In Wiscansin Party, summer concerts are planned from May into July. Joining the bill will be LaRussell, Young Cash, and NandoSTL. T-Pain also has previously announced headlining Las Vegas shows and festival performances in the coming year.

T-Pain All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do T-Pain 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 23. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is WISCANSIN24. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow T-Pain on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

