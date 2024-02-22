View all results for 'alt'
T-Pain Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American tour, festivals, Las Vegas
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 22, 2024

The one and only T-Pain is bringing the party to cities across North America. This week, the R&B / Hip Hop artist added 2024 tour dates.

Billed as T-Pain's Mansion In Wiscansin Party, summer concerts are planned from May into July. Joining the bill will be LaRussell, Young Cash, and NandoSTL. T-Pain also has previously announced headlining Las Vegas shows and festival performances in the coming year.

T-Pain Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

T-Pain All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 4
North Carolina Azalea Festival - T-Pain at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
Apr 20
T-Pain at Zouk Nightclub
Zouk Nightclub Las Vegas, NV
May 3
T-Pain at AYU Dayclub
AYU Dayclub Las Vegas, NV
May 4
Lovers & Friends at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
May 24
to
May 26
BottleRock Festival at Napa Valley Expo
Napa Valley Expo Napa, CA
May 26
T-Pain at AYU Dayclub
AYU Dayclub Las Vegas, NV
May 29
T-Pain, LaRussell, Young Cash, and NandoSTL at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
May 30
T-Pain, LaRussell, Young Cash, and NandoSTL at South Side Ballroom
South Side Ballroom Dallas, TX
Jun 1
Tacos and Tequilas Festival at Legends Field
Legends Field Kansas City, KS
Jun 4
T-Pain, LaRussell, Young Cash, and NandoSTL at Vibrant Music Hall
Vibrant Music Hall Waukee, IA
Jun 6
T-Pain, LaRussell, Young Cash, and NandoSTL at The Colosseum At Caesars Windsor
The Colosseum At Caesars Windsor Windsor, ON, Canada
Jun 8
T-Pain, LaRussell, Young Cash, and NandoSTL at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Jun 11
T-Pain, LaRussell, Young Cash, and NandoSTL at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Jun 12
T-Pain, LaRussell, Young Cash, and NandoSTL at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 13
T-Pain, LaRussell, Young Cash, and NandoSTL at The Meadow Event Park
The Meadow Event Park Doswell, VA
Jun 13
to
Jun 16
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival at Great Stage Park
Great Stage Park Manchester, TN
Jun 19
Juneteenth Celebration - T-Pain and Derrick Hodge at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Jun 21
T-Pain, LaRussell, Young Cash, and NandoSTL at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Jun 23
T-Pain, LaRussell, Young Cash, and NandoSTL at Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage
Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage New York, NY
Jun 25
T-Pain, LaRussell, Young Cash, and NandoSTL at MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion)
MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion) Baltimore, MD
Jun 26
T-Pain, LaRussell, Young Cash, and NandoSTL at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Jun 27
T-Pain, LaRussell, Young Cash, and NandoSTL at Firefly Distillery
Firefly Distillery North Charleston, SC
Jun 29
T-Pain, LaRussell, Young Cash, and NandoSTL at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
Jun 30
T-Pain, LaRussell, Young Cash, and NandoSTL at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
Jul 2
T-Pain, LaRussell, Young Cash, and NandoSTL at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Jul 3
T-Pain, LaRussell, Young Cash, and NandoSTL at The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach, FL
Jul 11
T-Pain at Zouk Nightclub
Zouk Nightclub Las Vegas, NV
Aug 2
to
Aug 4
Osheaga Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau
Parc Jean-Drapeau Montréal, QC, Canada
When do T-Pain 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 23. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is WISCANSIN24. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow T-Pain on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out T-Pain's Zumic artist page.

T-Pain
Hip Hop Pop Hip Hop Rap R&B Southern Rap
Jun
23
T-Pain, LaRussell, Young Cash, and NandoSTL
Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage New York, NY
