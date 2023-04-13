View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

T-Pain Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Eight shows for 'Escape From Wiscansin: The Invasion' tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 13, 2023

Florida artist T-Pain has announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Escape From Wiscansin: The Invasion, eight new June and July concerts are planned in Milwaukee, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Washington, DC, New York City, Boston, and Atlanta. The opening act for the new dates will be tobi lou. Previously, T-Pain announced a headlining concert in Illinois on June 8.

When do T-Pain 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 14. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is WISCANSIN2023. The Artist presale password is ESCAPE2023. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

T-Pain Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 11
T-Pain and tobi lou
T-Pain and tobi lou at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY

T-Pain All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 8
T-Pain
T-Pain at Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Decatur, IL
Jun 10
Wiscansin Fest
Wiscansin Fest at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Jun 13
T-Pain
T-Pain at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Jun 14
T-Pain and tobi lou
T-Pain and tobi lou at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Jun 17
T-Pain and tobi lou
T-Pain and tobi lou at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Jul 8
T-Pain and tobi lou
T-Pain and tobi lou at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Jul 11
T-Pain and tobi lou
T-Pain and tobi lou at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jul 12
T-Pain and tobi lou
T-Pain and tobi lou at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Jul 14
T-Pain and tobi lou
T-Pain and tobi lou at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA

For the most up-to-date information, follow T-Pain on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out T-Pain's Zumic artist page.

1
132
artists
T-Pain
genres
Hip Hop Pop Hip Hop Rap R&B Southern Rap
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist T-Pain
T-Pain
Jul
11
T-Pain and tobi lou
Pier 17 New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart