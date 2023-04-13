T-Pain Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Florida artist T-Pain has announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Escape From Wiscansin: The Invasion, eight new June and July concerts are planned in Milwaukee, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Washington, DC, New York City, Boston, and Atlanta. The opening act for the new dates will be tobi lou. Previously, T-Pain announced a headlining concert in Illinois on June 8.

When do T-Pain 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 14. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is WISCANSIN2023. The Artist presale password is ESCAPE2023. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

T-Pain All Tour Dates and Tickets

