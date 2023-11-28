View all results for 'alt'
Taking Back Sunday Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Shows in Australia, USA, UK
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 28, 2023

Taking Back Sunday added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.

Three new March shows are planned for the UK in Manchester, London, and Cardiff. The band is currently performing in Australia before coming back to North America for East Coast concerts in mid-December.

When do Taking Back Sunday 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales for local venues / radio begin November 29. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Taking Back Sunday Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Taking Back Sunday All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 29
Taking Back Sunday at 170 Russell (Formerly Billboard)
170 Russell (Formerly Billboard) Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Dec 1
Good Things Festival (Melbourne) at Flemington Racecourse
Flemington Racecourse Flemington, VIC, Australia
Dec 2
Good Things Festivals (Sydney) at Centennial Parklands
Centennial Parklands Centennial Park, NSW, Australia
Dec 3
Good Things Festival (Brisbane) at Brisbane Showgrounds
Brisbane Showgrounds Bowen Hills, QLD, Australia
Dec 5
Taking Back Sunday at The Princess Theatre
The Princess Theatre Woolloongabba, QLD, Australia
Dec 6
Taking Back Sunday at The Factory Theatre
The Factory Theatre Marrickville, NSW, Australia
Mar 26
Taking Back Sunday at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 27
Taking Back Sunday at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 28
Taking Back Sunday at The Great Hall - Cardiff Uni
The Great Hall - Cardiff Uni Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Taking Back Sunday on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Taking Back Sunday Zumic artist page.

image for artist Taking Back Sunday
Taking Back Sunday
recommended music
