Taking Back Sunday Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Taking Back Sunday added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.

Three new March shows are planned for the UK in Manchester, London, and Cardiff. The band is currently performing in Australia before coming back to North America for East Coast concerts in mid-December.

When do Taking Back Sunday 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales for local venues / radio begin November 29. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Taking Back Sunday All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Taking Back Sunday on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Taking Back Sunday Zumic artist page.