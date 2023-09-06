Tamar Braxton Plots 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

R&B singer and television personality Tamar Braxton has announced 2023 and 2024 tour dates.

Four new shows are planned in October and January at mid-sized venues in the USA. The singer plans to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the album Love and War in New York City, Georgia, Maryland, and Michigan.

When do Tamar Braxton 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 8. Presales for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin September 7. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Tamar Braxton on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Tamar has enjoyed a long career both as a musician and in television. In the '90s, she was a member of the R&B group The Braxtons with her sisters before going solo. Later she appeared on a reality television series and was a talk-show host.

