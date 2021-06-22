Tame Impala Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Tame Impala announced rescheduled 2021 tour dates and added a pair of shows to their schedule. Two new concerts have been added for Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl.

The tour is in conjunction with Tame Impala's 2020 album, The Slow Rush. On select dates, the opening band will be Perfume Genius.

When do Tame Impala 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale and previously purchased tickets will be honored. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. American Express cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is Rushium. American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tame Impala All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Tame Impala on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Kevin Parker and the rest of the gang also have a number of festival appearances lined up for this year. For more, check out Tame Impala's Zumic artist page.