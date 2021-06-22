View all results for 'alt'
Tame Impala Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rescheduled dates & new shows
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 22, 2021

This week, Tame Impala announced rescheduled 2021 tour dates and added a pair of shows to their schedule. Two new concerts have been added for Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl.

The tour is in conjunction with Tame Impala's 2020 album, The Slow Rush. On select dates, the opening band will be Perfume Genius.

When do Tame Impala 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale and previously purchased tickets will be honored. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. American Express cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is Rushium. American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tame Impala All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 2
to
Sep 5
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival at The Bonnaroo Farm
The Bonnaroo Farm Manchester, TN
Sep 7
Tame Impala
Tame Impala at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Sep 10
Tame Impala and Perfume Genius
Tame Impala and Perfume Genius at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Sep 12
Tame Impala and Perfume Genius
Tame Impala and Perfume Genius at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Sep 15
Tame Impala
Tame Impala at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Sep 17
to
Sep 19
Life is Beautiful Festival
Life is Beautiful Festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Las Vegas, NV
Sep 18
Tame Impala and Perfume Genius
Tame Impala and Perfume Genius at Gila River Arena
Gila River Arena Glendale, AZ
Sep 20
Tame Impala and Perfume Genius
Tame Impala and Perfume Genius at Pepsi Center
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Sep 23
to
Sep 26
Firefly Music Festival
Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway
The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway Dover, DE
Sep 23
Tame Impala and Perfume Genius
Tame Impala and Perfume Genius at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Sep 28
Tame Impala and Perfume Genius
Tame Impala and Perfume Genius at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Oct 5
Tame Impala
Tame Impala at Little Caesars Arena
Cancelled
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Oct 8
Tame Impala
Tame Impala at Fiserv Forum
Cancelled
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Oct 10
Tame Impala
Tame Impala at Xcel Energy Center
Cancelled
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Oct 17
Tame Impala
Tame Impala at Amway Center
Cancelled
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Oct 18
Tame Impala
Tame Impala at American Airlines Arena
Cancelled
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
Oct 29
to
Oct 31
Outside Lands Music Festival
Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Theatre
Golden Gate Theatre San Francisco, CA
Nov 2
Tame Impala and Perfume Genius
Tame Impala and Perfume Genius at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Nov 3
Tame Impala and Perfume Genius
Tame Impala and Perfume Genius at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Nov 9
Tame Impala and Perfume Genius
Tame Impala and Perfume Genius at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Jun 2
to
Jun 8
Primavera Sound Music Festival
Primavera Sound Music Festival at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jun 5
to
Jun 12
Primavera Sound Festival Weekend 2 2022
Primavera Sound Festival Weekend 2 2022 at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain

We recommend following Tame Impala on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Kevin Parker and the rest of the gang also have a number of festival appearances lined up for this year. For more, check out Tame Impala's Zumic artist page.

artists
Tame Impala
genres
Indie-Rock Psychedelic Rock
