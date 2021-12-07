View all results for 'alt'
Tame Impala Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring America, Europe, and Australia
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 7, 2021

This week, Tame Impala added 2022 tour dates to their schedule in conjunction with their latest album, 2020's The Slow Rush. The newly announced shows will make stops at large-scale North American venues in March.

Before embarking on the headlining tour, Kevin Parker and his band will be performing slots at a couple of festivals. More festival appearances are scattered between a handful of European tour dates in August and September. Toward the end of the year, Tame Impala will be touring their home country of Australia in October.

When do Tame Impala 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 10. Presales for fan club members begin December 8. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is AIONWELL. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your psychedelic rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Tame Impala Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 14
Tame Impala
Tame Impala at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY

Tame Impala All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 26
to
Feb 27
Innings Festival
Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park
Tempe Beach Park Tempe, AZ
Mar 3
to
Mar 6
Okeechobee Fest 2022
Okeechobee Fest 2022 at Sunshine Grove
Sunshine Grove Okeechobee, FL
Mar 7
Tame Impala
Tame Impala at Petersen Events Center
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
Mar 9
Tame Impala
Tame Impala at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Mar 10
Tame Impala
Tame Impala at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Mar 12
Tame Impala
Tame Impala at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Mar 14
Tame Impala
Tame Impala at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Mar 16
Tame Impala
Tame Impala at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Mar 18
Tame Impala
Tame Impala at Hampton Coliseum
Hampton Coliseum Hampton, VA
Mar 19
Tame Impala
Tame Impala at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Mar 21
Tame Impala
Tame Impala at ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
Mar 22
Tame Impala
Tame Impala at ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
Mar 23
Tame Impala
Tame Impala at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Mar 25
to
Mar 26
Buku Music + Art Project
Buku Music + Art Project at New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA Louisiana, United States
May 20
to
May 22
Hangout Music Festival
Hangout Music Festival at Gulf Shores, AL
Gulf Shores, AL Alabama, United States
Jun 2
to
Jun 8
Primavera Sound Music Festival
Primavera Sound Music Festival at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jun 2
to
Jun 8
Primavera Sound Festival Weekend 1 2022
Primavera Sound Festival Weekend 1 2022 at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jun 5
to
Jun 12
Primavera Sound Festival Weekend 2
Primavera Sound Festival Weekend 2 at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jun 9
to
Jun 11
NOS Primavera Sound - Porto
NOS Primavera Sound - Porto at Parque da Cidade
Parque da Cidade Porto, Porto District, Portugal
Aug 25
to
Aug 28
Rock en Seine Music Festival
Rock en Seine Music Festival at Parc de Saint-Cloud
Parc de Saint-Cloud Saint-Cloud, Île-de-France, France
Aug 29
Tame Impala
Tame Impala at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Aug 30
Tame Impala
Tame Impala at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Sep 7
Tame Impala
Tame Impala at Hippodrome de San Siro
Hippodrome de San Siro Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 15
Tame Impala
Tame Impala at Spark Arena
Spark Arena Auckland, New Zealand
Oct 18
Tame Impala
Tame Impala at Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Brisbane Entertainment Centre Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Oct 20
Tame Impala
Tame Impala at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Oct 22
Tame Impala
Tame Impala at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Oct 23
Tame Impala
Tame Impala at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Oct 26
Tame Impala
Tame Impala at Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Oct 29
Tame Impala
Tame Impala at RAC Arena
RAC Arena Perth, WA, Australia

We recommend following Tame Impala on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

On February 18, Tame Impala will release a deluxe box set of The Slow Rush. Listen to the recently released track "No Rush." For more, check out Tame Impala's Zumic artist page.

