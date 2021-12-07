Tame Impala Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Tame Impala added 2022 tour dates to their schedule in conjunction with their latest album, 2020's The Slow Rush. The newly announced shows will make stops at large-scale North American venues in March.

Before embarking on the headlining tour, Kevin Parker and his band will be performing slots at a couple of festivals. More festival appearances are scattered between a handful of European tour dates in August and September. Toward the end of the year, Tame Impala will be touring their home country of Australia in October.

When do Tame Impala 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 10. Presales for fan club members begin December 8. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is AIONWELL. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your psychedelic rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Tame Impala All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Tame Impala on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

On February 18, Tame Impala will release a deluxe box set of The Slow Rush. Listen to the recently released track "No Rush." For more, check out Tame Impala's Zumic artist page.