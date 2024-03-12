View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Tank Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'The R&B Money Tour' across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 12, 2024

Singer-songwriter-producer Durrell Artaze Babbs — better known as Tank — announced 2024 tour dates with opening acts Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas.

Billed as The R&B Money Tour, 25 concerts are planned at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast in May and June. Before this spring tour, Tank has a previously scheduled April show in Louisiana and a performance at the Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas.

When do Tank 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales for Artist begin March 13. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tank Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 31
Tank, Keri Hilson, and Carl Thomas at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY

Tank All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 30
Tank at The Rose - Pasadena
Cancelled
The Rose - Pasadena Pasadena, CA
Apr 6
Tank at W L Jack Howard Theatre
W L Jack Howard Theatre Monroe, LA
May 4
Lovers & Friends at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
May 10
Tank, Keri Hilson, and Carl Thomas at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
May 11
Tank, Keri Hilson, and Carl Thomas at Music Hall at Fair Park
Music Hall at Fair Park Dallas, TX
May 12
Tank, Keri Hilson, and Carl Thomas at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
May 16
Tank, Keri Hilson, and Carl Thomas at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
May 17
Tank, Keri Hilson, and Carl Thomas at Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts
Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts Raleigh, NC
May 19
Tank, Keri Hilson, and Carl Thomas at Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater
Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater Jacksonville, FL
May 24
Tank, Keri Hilson, and Carl Thomas at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
The Theater at MGM National Harbor Oxon Hill, MD
May 25
Tank, Keri Hilson, and Carl Thomas at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion Portsmouth, VA
May 26
Tank, Keri Hilson, and Carl Thomas at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 30
Tank, Keri Hilson, and Carl Thomas at Orpheum Theatre Boston
Orpheum Theatre Boston Boston, MA
May 31
Tank, Keri Hilson, and Carl Thomas at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Jun 1
Tank, Keri Hilson, and Carl Thomas at Akron Civic Theatre
Akron Civic Theatre Akron, OH
Jun 2
Tank, Keri Hilson, and Carl Thomas at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Jun 5
Tank, Keri Hilson, and Carl Thomas at The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless
The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless Louisville, KY
Jun 7
Tank, Keri Hilson, and Carl Thomas at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Jun 8
Tank, Keri Hilson, and Carl Thomas at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Jun 9
Tank, Keri Hilson, and Carl Thomas at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
The Orpheum Theatre Memphis Memphis, TN
Jun 11
Tank, Keri Hilson, and Carl Thomas at Belk Theater
Belk Theater Charlotte, NC
Jun 13
Tank, Keri Hilson, and Carl Thomas at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Jun 15
Tank, Keri Hilson, and Carl Thomas at Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
Montgomery Performing Arts Centre Montgomery, AL
Jun 16
Tank, Keri Hilson, and Carl Thomas at BJCC Concert Hall
BJCC Concert Hall Birmingham, AL
Jun 20
Tank, Keri Hilson, and Carl Thomas at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Jun 21
Tank, Keri Hilson, and Carl Thomas at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Jun 22
Tank, Keri Hilson, and Carl Thomas at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Jun 23
Tank, Keri Hilson, and Carl Thomas at Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort
Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas, NV

For the most up-to-date information, follow Tank on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch the music video for "Before We Get Started" featuring Fabolous. For more, check out Tank's Zumic artist page.

1
366
artists
Tank
genres
R&B Singer-Songwriter Soul
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Tank
Tank
May
31
Tank, Keri Hilson, and Carl Thomas
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart