Tank Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter-producer Durrell Artaze Babbs — better known as Tank — announced 2024 tour dates with opening acts Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas.

Billed as The R&B Money Tour, 25 concerts are planned at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast in May and June. Before this spring tour, Tank has a previously scheduled April show in Louisiana and a performance at the Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas.

When do Tank 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales for Artist begin March 13. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Tank on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

