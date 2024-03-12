Tank Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter-producer Durrell Artaze Babbs — better known as Tank — announced 2024 tour dates with opening acts Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas.
Billed as The R&B Money Tour, 25 concerts are planned at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast in May and June. Before this spring tour, Tank has a previously scheduled April show in Louisiana and a performance at the Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas.
When do Tank 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales for Artist begin March 13. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Tank Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
May 31
Kings Theatre
Brooklyn, NY
Tank All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 30
Cancelled
The Rose - Pasadena
Pasadena, CA
Apr 6
W L Jack Howard Theatre
Monroe, LA
May 4
Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas, NV
May 10
Fillmore New Orleans
New Orleans, LA
May 11
Music Hall at Fair Park
Dallas, TX
May 12
Smart Financial Centre
Sugar Land, TX
May 16
The Tabernacle
Atlanta, GA
May 17
Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts
Raleigh, NC
May 19
Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater
Jacksonville, FL
May 24
The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Oxon Hill, MD
May 25
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Portsmouth, VA
May 26
The Met - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
May 30
Orpheum Theatre Boston
Boston, MA
May 31
Kings Theatre
Brooklyn, NY
Jun 1
Akron Civic Theatre
Akron, OH
Jun 2
The Fillmore - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Jun 5
The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless
Louisville, KY
Jun 7
The Chicago Theatre
Chicago, IL
Jun 8
Marathon Music Works
Nashville, TN
Jun 9
The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
Memphis, TN
Jun 11
Belk Theater
Charlotte, NC
Jun 13
Oakdale Theatre
Wallingford, CT
Jun 15
Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
Montgomery, AL
Jun 16
BJCC Concert Hall
Birmingham, AL
Jun 20
YouTube Theater
Inglewood, CA
Jun 21
Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Wheatland, CA
Jun 22
Nob Hill Masonic Center
San Francisco, CA
Jun 23
Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort
Las Vegas, NV
For the most up-to-date information, follow Tank on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Watch the music video for "Before We Get Started" featuring Fabolous. For more, check out Tank's Zumic artist page.