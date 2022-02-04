Tash Sultana Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

After releasing her newest album, Terra Firma, last year, Australian musician Tash Sultana is ready to rock out for live audiences. For the most part, she has been laying low during the pandemic but this week she added 2022 tour dates to her schedule bringing her total number of upcoming concerts to 46.

Tash plans to return to the road next month with headlining gigs in Europe. The newly announced shows are at mid-sized North American venues in June and July, making stops along both coasts. She plans to return to Europe in August with four headlining performances scheduled into September.

Tash Sultana All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Tash Sultana 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

We recommend following Sultana on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

