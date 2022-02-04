View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Tash Sultana Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Funky pop-rock in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 4, 2022

After releasing her newest album, Terra Firma, last year, Australian musician Tash Sultana is ready to rock out for live audiences. For the most part, she has been laying low during the pandemic but this week she added 2022 tour dates to her schedule bringing her total number of upcoming concerts to 46.

Tash plans to return to the road next month with headlining gigs in Europe. The newly announced shows are at mid-sized North American venues in June and July, making stops along both coasts. She plans to return to Europe in August with four headlining performances scheduled into September.

Tash Sultana Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 26
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY

Tash Sultana All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 14
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Mar 15
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at Coliseu Dos Recreios
Coliseu Dos Recreios Lisboa, Portugal
Mar 17
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at Sant Jordi Club
Sant Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
Mar 19
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at Geneva Arena
Geneva Arena Le Grand-Saconnex, Switzerland
Mar 20
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at Zénith Paris - La Villette
Zénith Paris - La Villette Paris, France
Mar 23
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at Palladium Cologne
Palladium Cologne Köln, Germany
Mar 24
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at Palladium Cologne
Palladium Cologne Köln, Germany
Mar 25
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at Olympiastadion
Olympiastadion München, Germany
Mar 27
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at Alcatraz
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Apr 1
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at ANNEXET/Stockholm Live
ANNEXET/Stockholm Live Stockholm, Sweden
Apr 2
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at Oslo Spektrum
Oslo Spektrum Oslo, Norway
Apr 3
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at K.B Hallen
K.B Hallen Frederiksberg, Denmark
Apr 6
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 7
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 9
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at Usher Hall
Usher Hall Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 10
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Jun 11
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy Amphitheater Sandy, UT
Jun 12
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jun 14
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Jun 15
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival
Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival at Great Stage Park
Great Stage Park Manchester, TN
Jun 17
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Jun 18
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Jun 21
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Jun 22
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at Asbury Hall at Babeville
Asbury Hall at Babeville Buffalo, NY
Jun 24
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jun 25
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Jun 26
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jun 28
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Jun 29
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Jul 2
Sherblues & Folk Festival
Sherblues & Folk Festival at Sherbrooke, Québec, Canada
Sherbrooke, Québec, Canada Sherbrooke, QC, Canada
Jul 4
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 5
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 8
to
Jul 10
Levitate Music Festival
Levitate Music Festival at Marshfield Fairgrounds
Marshfield Fairgrounds Marshfield, MA
Jul 12
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at Edmonton Convention Centre
Edmonton Convention Centre Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jul 15
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at Royal Theater- BC
Royal Theater- BC Victoria, BC, Canada
Jul 16
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jul 17
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at McMenamins Grand Lodge
McMenamins Grand Lodge Forest Grove, OR
Jul 19
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Jul 21
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Jul 23
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Aug 28
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at Budapest Park
Budapest Park Budapest, Hungary
Aug 29
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at Arena Wien
Arena Wien Wien, Austria
Sep 2
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at Zitadelle Spandau
Zitadelle Spandau Berlin, Germany
Sep 3
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt
Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Sep 7
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at Freilichtbühne Junge Garde
Freilichtbühne Junge Garde Dresden, Germany
Sep 11
Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana at Lukiškių kalėjimas 2.0
Lukiškių kalėjimas 2.0 Vilnius, Lithuania
When do Tash Sultana 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

We recommend following Sultana on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Tash Sultana artist page.

1
99
artists
Tash Sultana
genres
Alt Rock Psychedelic Rock Reggae
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana
Jun
26
Tash Sultana
Pier 17 New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Tash Sultana Adds 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 31, 2019
Tash Sultana Adds 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale ...
Tickets Alt Rock Psychedelic Rock Reggae Tash Sultana The Teskey Brothers
3
2777
image for article BottleRock Music Festival Showcases Great Music and Culinary Arts in a Luxurious Setting
May 14, 2019
BottleRock Music Festival Showcases Great Music and Culinary Arts...
Tickets Blues Hip Hop Indie Pop Rock Imagine Dragons Logic Lord Huron Mumford & Sons Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Neil Young OneRepublic Pharrell Santana Sylvan Esso Tash Sultana
1
1129
Back to top
seating chart