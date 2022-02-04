Tash Sultana Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

After releasing her newest album, Terra Firma, last year, Australian musician Tash Sultana is ready to rock out for live audiences. For the most part, she has been laying low during the pandemic but this week she added 2022 tour dates to her schedule bringing her total number of upcoming concerts to 46.
Tash plans to return to the road next month with headlining gigs in Europe. The newly announced shows are at mid-sized North American venues in June and July, making stops along both coasts. She plans to return to Europe in August with four headlining performances scheduled into September.
Tash Sultana Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Tash Sultana All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 14
WiZink Center
Madrid, Spain
Mar 15
Coliseu Dos Recreios
Lisboa, Portugal
Mar 17
Sant Jordi Club
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Mar 19
Geneva Arena
Le Grand-Saconnex, Switzerland
Mar 20
Zénith Paris - La Villette
Paris, France
Mar 23
Palladium Cologne
Köln, Germany
Mar 24
Palladium Cologne
Köln, Germany
Mar 25
Olympiastadion
München, Germany
Mar 27
Alcatraz
Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Apr 1
ANNEXET/Stockholm Live
Stockholm, Sweden
Apr 2
Oslo Spektrum
Oslo, Norway
Apr 3
K.B Hallen
Frederiksberg, Denmark
Apr 6
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 7
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 9
Usher Hall
Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 10
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Jun 11
Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy, UT
Jun 12
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Jun 14
Palace Theatre
Saint Paul, MN
Jun 15
Riviera Theatre
Chicago, IL
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Great Stage Park
Manchester, TN
Jun 17
Agora Theatre
Cleveland, OH
Jun 18
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
Newport, KY
Jun 21
Roxian Theatre
McKees Rocks, PA
Jun 22
Asbury Hall at Babeville
Buffalo, NY
Jun 24
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Jun 28
State Theatre
Portland, ME
Jun 29
House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
Jul 2
Sherbrooke, Québec, Canada
Sherbrooke, QC, Canada
Jul 4
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 5
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 8
to
Jul 10
Marshfield Fairgrounds
Marshfield, MA
Jul 12
Edmonton Convention Centre
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jul 15
Royal Theater- BC
Victoria, BC, Canada
Jul 16
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jul 17
McMenamins Grand Lodge
Forest Grove, OR
Jul 19
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
Jul 21
Fox Theater - Oakland
Oakland, CA
Jul 23
Hollywood Palladium
Los Angeles, CA
Aug 28
Budapest Park
Budapest, Hungary
Sep 2
Zitadelle Spandau
Berlin, Germany
Sep 3
Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt
Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Sep 7
Freilichtbühne Junge Garde
Dresden, Germany
Sep 11
Lukiškių kalėjimas 2.0
Vilnius, Lithuania
When do Tash Sultana 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.
We recommend following Sultana on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.
For concert tickets and more, check out the Tash Sultana artist page.