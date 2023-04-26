View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Tash Sultana Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Funky pop-rock in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 26, 2023

The phenomenal Tash Sultana has added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set in August and September at large-scale venues across North America. The Australian multi-instrumentalist returns to performing live starting in June with festival performances and headlining shows across Europe.

When do Tash Sultana 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 28. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is TASH2023. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tash Sultana Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 16
to
Sep 17
Sea.Hear.Now Festival at Asbury Festival Area
Asbury Festival Area Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 17
Tash Sultana at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY

Tash Sultana All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 27
to
May 28
Greenroom Festival at Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse
Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse Yokohama, Japan
Jun 14
to
Jun 17
BergenFest at Bergenhus Fortress
Bergenhus Fortress Bergen, Hordaland, Norway
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Southside Festival at Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany
Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, Germany
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Pinkpop at Megaland
Megaland Landgraaf, LI, Netherlands
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Hurricane Festival at Eichenring
Eichenring Scheeßel, NDS, Germany
Jun 21
Release Athens Festival 2023 - Tash Sultana at Plateia Nerou - Olympic Pole Faliro
Plateia Nerou - Olympic Pole Faliro Kallithea, Greece
Jul 5
to
Jul 8
Festival Cruïlla at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
NOS Alive Music Festival at Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Passeio Marítimo de Algés Algés, Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Mad Cool Festival (Madrid) at Madrid, Spain
Madrid, Spain
Jul 15
Tash Sultana at Letnia Scena Progresji
Letnia Scena Progresji Warszawa, Mazowieckie, Poland
Jul 17
Tash Sultana at Arena Wien
Arena Wien Wien, Austria
Jul 19
Tash Sultana at Hala Zagreb
Hala Zagreb Zagreb, Grad Zagreb, Croatia
Jul 19
to
Jul 23
Electric Castle Festival at Electric Castle
Electric Castle Cluj-Napoca, CJ, Romania
Jul 23
Tash Sultana at Sequoie Music Park
Sequoie Music Park Bologna, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Jul 25
Tash Sultana at Autodromo Nazionale di Monza
Autodromo Nazionale di Monza Monza, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 26
Tash Sultana at Auditorium Parco della Musica
Auditorium Parco della Musica Roma, Lazio, Italy
Aug 22
Tash Sultana at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA
Aug 25
Tash Sultana at Frost Amphitheater at Stanford
Frost Amphitheater at Stanford San Francisco, CA
Aug 26
Tash Sultana at Britt Festival Pavilion
Britt Festival Pavilion Jacksonville, OR
Aug 27
Thundercat, Tash Sultana, Digable Planets, The Beths, and Thee Sacred Souls at Fort Worden
Fort Worden Port Townsend, WA
Aug 29
Tash Sultana at Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 30
Tash Sultana at Cuthbert Amphitheater
Cuthbert Amphitheater Eugene, OR
Sep 1
Tash Sultana at Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy Amphitheater Sandy, UT
Sep 2
Tash Sultana at Dillon Amphitheater
Dillon Amphitheater Dillon, CO
Sep 3
Tash Sultana at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Vail, CO
Sep 5
Tash Sultana at VooDoo at Harrah's Kansas City
VooDoo at Harrah's Kansas City North Kansas City, MO
Sep 6
Tash Sultana at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Sep 8
Tash Sultana at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Sep 9
Tash Sultana at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Sep 10
Tash Sultana at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Sep 12
Tash Sultana at Rebel - Toronto
Rebel - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 13
Tash Sultana at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Sep 15
Tash Sultana at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Sep 16
to
Sep 17
Sea.Hear.Now Festival at Asbury Festival Area
Asbury Festival Area Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 17
Tash Sultana at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Sep 19
Tash Sultana at Harrisburg University
Harrisburg University Harrisburg, PA
Sep 20
Tash Sultana at Ting Pavilion
Ting Pavilion Charlottesville, VA
Sep 22
Tash Sultana at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Sep 22
to
Sep 24
Format Festival at Sugar Creek Airstrip
Sugar Creek Airstrip Bentonville, AR
Sep 23
Tash Sultana at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Sep 27
Tash Sultana at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Sep 29
Tash Sultana at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Sep 29
to
Oct 1
Mempho Fest at Radians Amphitheater - Live at the Garden - Memphis Botanic Garden
Radians Amphitheater - Live at the Garden - Memphis Botanic Garden Memphis, TN
Sep 30
Tash Sultana at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Nov 25
Tash Sultana at Tuning Fork
Rescheduled
Tuning Fork Auckland, New Zealand

For the most up-to-date information, follow Tash Sultana on social media and join the fan club (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch the music video for Tash Sultana's new song, "James Dean." For concert tickets and more, check out the Tash Sultana artist page.

1
170
artists
Tash Sultana
genres
Alt R&B (Neo Soul ) Alt Rock Blues Rock Psychedelic Rock R&B Reggae Soul
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana
Sep
17
Tash Sultana
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Tash Sultana Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale
February 4, 2022
Tash Sultana Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale
Tickets Alt Rock Psychedelic Rock Reggae Tash Sultana
2
779
image for article Tash Sultana Adds 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 31, 2019
Tash Sultana Adds 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale ...
Tickets Alt Rock Psychedelic Rock Reggae Tash Sultana The Teskey Brothers
3
3128
image for article BottleRock Music Festival Showcases Great Music and Culinary Arts in a Luxurious Setting
May 14, 2019
BottleRock Music Festival Showcases Great Music and Culinary Arts...
Tickets Blues Hip Hop Indie Pop Rock Imagine Dragons Logic Lord Huron Mumford & Sons Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Neil Young OneRepublic Pharrell Santana Sylvan Esso Tash Sultana
1
1538
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart