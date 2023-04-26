Tash Sultana Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The phenomenal Tash Sultana has added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set in August and September at large-scale venues across North America. The Australian multi-instrumentalist returns to performing live starting in June with festival performances and headlining shows across Europe.

When do Tash Sultana 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 28. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is TASH2023. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Tash Sultana on social media and join the fan club (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

