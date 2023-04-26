Tash Sultana Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The phenomenal Tash Sultana has added 2023 tour dates.
The newly planned concerts are set in August and September at large-scale venues across North America. The Australian multi-instrumentalist returns to performing live starting in June with festival performances and headlining shows across Europe.
When do Tash Sultana 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 28. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is TASH2023. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Tash Sultana Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Tash Sultana All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 27
to
May 28
Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse
Yokohama, Japan
Jun 14
to
Jun 17
Bergenhus Fortress
Bergen, Hordaland, Norway
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany
Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, Germany
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Megaland
Landgraaf, LI, Netherlands
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Eichenring
Scheeßel, NDS, Germany
Jun 21
Plateia Nerou - Olympic Pole Faliro
Kallithea, Greece
Jul 5
to
Jul 8
Parc del Forum
Barcelona, Spain
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Algés, Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 15
Letnia Scena Progresji
Warszawa, Mazowieckie, Poland
Jul 19
Hala Zagreb
Zagreb, Grad Zagreb, Croatia
Jul 19
to
Jul 23
Electric Castle
Cluj-Napoca, CJ, Romania
Jul 23
Sequoie Music Park
Bologna, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Jul 25
Autodromo Nazionale di Monza
Monza, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 26
Auditorium Parco della Musica
Roma, Lazio, Italy
Aug 22
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
San Diego, CA
Aug 25
Frost Amphitheater at Stanford
San Francisco, CA
Aug 26
Britt Festival Pavilion
Jacksonville, OR
Aug 27
Fort Worden
Port Townsend, WA
Aug 29
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 30
Cuthbert Amphitheater
Eugene, OR
Sep 1
Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy, UT
Sep 2
Dillon Amphitheater
Dillon, CO
Sep 3
Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
Vail, CO
Sep 5
VooDoo at Harrah's Kansas City
North Kansas City, MO
Sep 8
The Salt Shed
Chicago, IL
Sep 9
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
Newport, KY
Sep 10
Agora Theatre
Cleveland, OH
Sep 12
Rebel - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 13
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, Canada
Sep 16
to
Sep 17
Asbury Festival Area
Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 17
Kings Theatre
Brooklyn, NY
Sep 19
Harrisburg University
Harrisburg, PA
Sep 20
Ting Pavilion
Charlottesville, VA
Sep 22
The Tabernacle
Atlanta, GA
Sep 22
to
Sep 24
Sugar Creek Airstrip
Bentonville, AR
Sep 23
The Pageant
St. Louis, MO
Sep 27
Fillmore New Orleans
New Orleans, LA
Sep 29
713 Music Hall
Houston, TX
Sep 29
to
Oct 1
Radians Amphitheater - Live at the Garden - Memphis Botanic Garden
Memphis, TN
Sep 30
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
Nov 25
Rescheduled
Tuning Fork
Auckland, New Zealand
For the most up-to-date information, follow Tash Sultana on social media and join the fan club (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Watch the music video for Tash Sultana's new song, "James Dean." For concert tickets and more, check out the Tash Sultana artist page.