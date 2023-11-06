View all results for 'alt'
Tate McRae Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Big world tour and new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 6, 2023

Canadian artist Tate McRae announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Think Later.

The new shows are planned at large-scale venues in Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand from April into November. The opening act on select dates will be charlieonnafriday or Presley Regier. Over 50 concerts are scheduled at this time.

When do Tate McRae 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales for American Express cardmembers begin November 7. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tate McRae Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Tate McRae All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 17
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Apr 18
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Apr 20
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 22
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 24
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Apr 26
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton
The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton Wolverhampton, England, United Kingdom
Apr 28
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at Palladium Köln
Palladium Köln Köln, Germany
Apr 29
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Apr 30
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at Lotto Arena
Lotto Arena Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
May 2
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at ANNEXET/Stockholm Live
ANNEXET/Stockholm Live Stockholm, Sweden
May 3
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at Oslo Spektrum
Oslo Spektrum Oslo, Norway
May 4
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at Falkonersalen
Falkonersalen Frederiksberg, Denmark
May 6
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at Sporthalle
Sporthalle Hamburg, Germany
May 7
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at Verti Music Hall
Verti Music Hall Berlin, Germany
May 8
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at Forum Karlin
Forum Karlin Prague, Czechia
May 10
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at COS Torwar
COS Torwar Warsaw, Mazowieckie, Poland
May 12
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at Halle 622
Halle 622 Zürich, Switzerland
May 13
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at Gasometer
Gasometer Wien, Austria
May 14
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle München, Germany
May 16
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at Fabrique
Fabrique Milano, Lombardia, Italy
May 17
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at Zénith Paris
Zénith Paris Paris, France
May 20
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at Sant Jordi Club
Sant Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
May 21
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at Palacio Vistalegre
Palacio Vistalegre Madrid, Spain
May 22
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at Coliseu de Lisboa
Coliseu de Lisboa Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 7
Tate McRae and Presley Regier at Chateau Ste Michelle Winery
Chateau Ste Michelle Winery Woodinville, WA
Jul 9
Tate McRae and Presley Regier at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Jul 11
Tate McRae and Presley Regier at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jul 14
Tate McRae and Presley Regier at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Jul 17
Tate McRae and Presley Regier at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Austin, TX
Jul 19
Tate McRae and Presley Regier at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Jul 20
Tate McRae and Presley Regier at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Jul 21
Tate McRae and Presley Regier at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jul 24
Tate McRae and Presley Regier at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 27
Tate McRae and Presley Regier at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 28
Tate McRae and Presley Regier at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Jul 30
Tate McRae and Presley Regier at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 1
Tate McRae and Presley Regier at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Aug 6
Tate McRae and Presley Regier at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Aug 7
Tate McRae and Presley Regier at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Aug 9
Tate McRae and Presley Regier at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Aug 13
Tate McRae and Presley Regier at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Aug 14
Tate McRae and Presley Regier at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Aug 16
Tate McRae and Presley Regier at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Aug 17
Tate McRae and Presley Regier at Chastain Park
Chastain Park Atlanta, GA
Aug 22
Tate McRae and Presley Regier at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Nov 8
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at Red Hill Auditorium
Red Hill Auditorium Red Hill, WA, Australia
Nov 10
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at Riverstage
Riverstage Brisbane City, QLD, Australia
Nov 12
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at Hordern Pavilion
Hordern Pavilion Moore Park, NSW, Australia
Nov 15
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Nov 17
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at Margaret Court Arena
Margaret Court Arena Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Nov 19
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at Spark Arena
Spark Arena Auckland, New Zealand
Nov 21
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at TSB Bank Arena
TSB Bank Arena Wellington, New Zealand

For the most up-to-date information, follow Tate McRae on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Think Later is set for release on December 8. Watch the music video for her newest song, "greedy." For more, check out Tate McRae's Zumic artist page.

