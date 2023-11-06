Tate McRae Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Canadian artist Tate McRae announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Think Later.
The new shows are planned at large-scale venues in Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand from April into November. The opening act on select dates will be charlieonnafriday or Presley Regier. Over 50 concerts are scheduled at this time.
When do Tate McRae 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales for American Express cardmembers begin November 7. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Tate McRae Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Aug 22
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Tate McRae All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 17
3Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
Apr 18
3Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
Apr 20
O2 Academy Glasgow
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 22
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 24
O2 Apollo Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Apr 26
The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton, England, United Kingdom
Apr 28
Palladium Köln
Köln, Germany
Apr 29
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Apr 30
Lotto Arena
Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
May 2
ANNEXET/Stockholm Live
Stockholm, Sweden
May 3
Oslo Spektrum
Oslo, Norway
May 4
Falkonersalen
Frederiksberg, Denmark
May 6
Sporthalle
Hamburg, Germany
May 7
Verti Music Hall
Berlin, Germany
May 8
Forum Karlin
Prague, Czechia
May 10
COS Torwar
Warsaw, Mazowieckie, Poland
May 12
Halle 622
Zürich, Switzerland
May 14
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
München, Germany
May 16
Fabrique
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
May 17
Zénith Paris
Paris, France
May 20
Sant Jordi Club
Barcelona, CT, Spain
May 21
Palacio Vistalegre
Madrid, Spain
May 22
Coliseu de Lisboa
Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 7
Chateau Ste Michelle Winery
Woodinville, WA
Jul 9
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
San Francisco, CA
Jul 11
Greek Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Jul 14
Arizona Financial Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Jul 17
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Austin, TX
Jul 19
713 Music Hall
Houston, TX
Jul 20
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
Jul 24
Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jul 27
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 28
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sterling Heights, MI
Jul 30
Saint Louis Music Park
Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 6
Ascend Amphitheater
Nashville, TN
Aug 7
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
Aug 9
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Aug 14
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
Philadelphia, PA
Aug 16
Red Hat Amphitheater
Raleigh, NC
Aug 17
Chastain Park
Atlanta, GA
Aug 22
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Nov 8
Red Hill Auditorium
Red Hill, WA, Australia
Nov 10
Riverstage
Brisbane City, QLD, Australia
Nov 12
Hordern Pavilion
Moore Park, NSW, Australia
Nov 15
Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Nov 17
Margaret Court Arena
Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Nov 19
Spark Arena
Auckland, New Zealand
Nov 21
TSB Bank Arena
Wellington, New Zealand
For the most up-to-date information, follow Tate McRae on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Think Later is set for release on December 8. Watch the music video for her newest song, "greedy." For more, check out Tate McRae's Zumic artist page.