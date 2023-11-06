Tate McRae Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Canadian artist Tate McRae announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Think Later.

The new shows are planned at large-scale venues in Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand from April into November. The opening act on select dates will be charlieonnafriday or Presley Regier. Over 50 concerts are scheduled at this time.

When do Tate McRae 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales for American Express cardmembers begin November 7. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tate McRae All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Tate McRae on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Think Later is set for release on December 8. Watch the music video for her newest song, "greedy." For more, check out Tate McRae's Zumic artist page.