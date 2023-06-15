View all results for 'alt'
Tate McRae Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Are We Flying' North American tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 15, 2023

Singer-songwriter Tate McRae has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Are We Flying.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in September and October. The opening act for the new dates will be rapper charlieonnafriday.

When do Tate McRae 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 24. Ticketmaster advance registration is currently open for Artist and Citi cardmembers and will close on June 18. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin June 21. VIP packages, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tate McRae All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 5
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Sep 6
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Sep 8
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Sep 10
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Sep 12
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 14
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 16
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Sep 18
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Sep 20
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Sep 23
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Sep 25
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Sep 27
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Sep 29
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Sep 30
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Oct 2
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Oct 4
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Oct 7
Tate McRae and Charlieonnafriday at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Oct 9
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Oct 11
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Oct 13
Tate McRae and charlieonnafriday at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Tate McRae on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Tate McRae's Zumic artist page.

