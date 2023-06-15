Tate McRae Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Tate McRae has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Are We Flying.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in September and October. The opening act for the new dates will be rapper charlieonnafriday.

When do Tate McRae 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 24. Ticketmaster advance registration is currently open for Artist and Citi cardmembers and will close on June 18. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin June 21. VIP packages, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tate McRae All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Tate McRae on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Tate McRae's Zumic artist page.