View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

TAUK Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

35+ concerts and festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 14, 2023

This week, TAUK added 2023 tour dates.

The new concerts are planned this October at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast. Joining as the opening act will be Dopapod. For these new dates, Doom Flamingo vocalist Kanika Moore will join TAUK for 'TAUK Moore' sets. In the coming months, TAUK have festival performances and opening slots for Umphrey's McGee and The Disco Biscuits.

TAUK Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 20
to
Jul 23
Great South Bay Music at Shorefront Park
Shorefront Park Patchogue, NY

TAUK All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 20
to
Jul 23
Great South Bay Music at Shorefront Park
Shorefront Park Patchogue, NY
Aug 4
to
Aug 6
Troutstock at Milk Room Brewing Company
Milk Room Brewing Company Rutland, MA
Aug 11
to
Aug 12
The Great Flamingle II at The Heron farm & Event Center
The Heron farm & Event Center Sherman, NY
Aug 17
to
Aug 19
Secret Dreams Music & Arts Festival at Legend Valley Music Center
Legend Valley Music Center Thornville, OH
Aug 19
Umphrey's McGee and Tauk at Saranac Brewery
Saranac Brewery Utica, NY
Aug 31
to
Sep 3
TAUK Moore at Karnival of the Arts at Kempton Community Center
Kempton Community Center Kempton, PA
Sep 6
Tauk, Kanika Moore, and Sicard Hollow at The Broadberry
The Broadberry Richmond, VA
Sep 7
Tauk, Kanika Moore, and Sicard Hollow at The Charleston Pour House
The Charleston Pour House Charleston, SC
Sep 8
Tauk, Kanika Moore, and Sicard Hollow at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Sep 9
TAUK and Electric Kif at Floridian Social Club
Floridian Social Club St. Petersburg, FL
Sep 10
TAUK and Electric Kif at Underbelly Jacksonville
Underbelly Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
Sep 13
Tauk, Kanika Moore, and Zach Person at Toulouse Theatre
Toulouse Theatre New Orleans, LA
Sep 14
Tauk and Zach Person at Duling Hall
Duling Hall Jackson, MS
Sep 15
The Disco Biscuits, Tauk, and Kanika Moore at The Far Out Lounge & Stage
The Far Out Lounge & Stage Austin, TX
Sep 16
The Disco Biscuits, Tauk, Zach Person, and Kanika Moore at Trees
Trees Dallas, TX
Sep 17
Tauk and Zach Person at George's Majestic Lounge
George's Majestic Lounge Fayetteville, AR
Sep 21
Tauk, Kanika Moore, and Sicard Hollow at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.
Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Chico, California
Sep 22
Tauk, Kanika Moore, and Sicard Hollow at Bowstring Brewyard Wilmington
Bowstring Brewyard Wilmington Wilmington, NC
Oct 6
to
Oct 8
The Ramble Festival at Camp Ramblewood
Camp Ramblewood Darlington, MD
Oct 11
Tauk and Dopapod at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 12
Tauk and Dopapod at Beachland Tavern
Beachland Tavern Cleveland, OH
Oct 13
Tauk and Dopapod at Chop Shop.
Chop Shop. Chicago, IL
Oct 17
Tauk and Dopapod at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Oct 18
Tauk and Dopapod at Majestic Theatre - Madison
Majestic Theatre - Madison Madison, WI
Oct 19
Tauk and Dopapod at El Club
El Club Detroit, MI
Oct 20
Tauk and Dopapod at Bell's Brewery
Bell's Brewery Kalamazoo, MI
Oct 21
Tauk and Dopapod at Headliners Music Hall
Headliners Music Hall Louisville, KY
Oct 22
Tauk and Dopapod at The Big Top
The Big Top St. Louis, MO
Oct 24
Tauk and Dopapod at Wildwood Smokehouse & Saloon
Wildwood Smokehouse & Saloon Iowa City, IA
Oct 25
Tauk and Dopapod at The Slowdown
The Slowdown Omaha, NE
Oct 27
to
Oct 28
Oogie Boogie Nights: TAUK + Dopapod at Cervantes' Other Side
Cervantes' Other Side Denver, CO
Oct 31
TAUK at The State Room
The State Room Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 3
TAUK at The Get Down
The Get Down Portland, OR
Nov 4
TAUK at Nectar Lounge
Nectar Lounge Seattle, WA
Nov 10
TAUK at August Hall
August Hall San Francisco, CA
Nov 11
TAUK and Kanika Moore at Troubadour
Troubadour West Hollywood, CA
Dec 8
TAUK and Kanika Moore at Brighton Music Hall
Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA
Feb 25
to
Mar 1
Jam Cruise at MSC Divina
MSC Divina Miami, FL
When do TAUK 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow TAUK on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out TAUK's Zumic artist page.

Artwork: Simon Berndt
1
160
artists
TAUK
genres
Jamband Progressive rock Prog Rock Psychedelic Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist TAUK
TAUK
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article "Convoy" - TAUK [YouTube Audio Single]
July 13, 2018
"Convoy"
TAUK (YouTube)
Music Jamband Prog Rock Psychedelic Rock Rock TAUK Audio Single
3
1139
image for article "Shapeshifter I: Construct" - TAUK [Spotify Full Album Stream + Zumic Review]
April 6, 2018
"Shapeshifter I: Construct"
TAUK (Spotify)
Music Jamband Prog Rock Psychedelic Rock Rock TAUK
2
1001
image for article "Premises"- TAUK [YouTube Audio Single]
March 15, 2018
"Premises"
TAUK (YouTube)
Music Jamband Psychedelic Rock TAUK Long Island, NY
3
1098
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart