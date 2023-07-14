TAUK Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, TAUK added 2023 tour dates.

The new concerts are planned this October at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast. Joining as the opening act will be Dopapod. For these new dates, Doom Flamingo vocalist Kanika Moore will join TAUK for 'TAUK Moore' sets. In the coming months, TAUK have festival performances and opening slots for Umphrey's McGee and The Disco Biscuits.

TAUK All Tour Dates and Tickets

