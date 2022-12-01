View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Tauren Wells Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Joy in the Morning' tour with Aaron Cole and Lakewood Music
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 1, 2022

Christian artist Tauren Wells has announced 2023 tour dates

In conjunction with Tauren's new album, Joy in the Morning, the newly planned concerts are set at venues across America from January into April. Joining the bill as the opening acts will be Aaron Cole and Lakewood Music. A handful of the new dates are rescheduled shows from 2022.

Tauren Wells All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 12
Unite 2023: An Awakening Foundation Event
Unite 2023: An Awakening Foundation Event at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie Grand Prairie, TX
Jan 26
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music at Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker
Rescheduled
Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker Fort Lauderdale, FL
Mar 2
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music at Alabama Theatre
Rescheduled
Alabama Theatre Birmingham, AL
Mar 4
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music at Old National Events Plaza
Rescheduled
Old National Events Plaza Evansville, IN
Mar 5
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music at Taft Theatre
Taft Theatre Cincinnati, OH
Mar 9
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music at The Tabernacle
Rescheduled
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Mar 10
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Mar 11
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music at Ridge Point Community Church
Ridge Point Community Church Holland, MI
Mar 12
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music at Fisher Theatre - MI
Rescheduled
Fisher Theatre - MI Detroit, MI
Mar 16
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music at TrinityLife
TrinityLife Timonium, MD
Mar 17
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music at H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center
H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center Shippensburg, PA
Mar 18
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music at Hylton Memorial Chapel Christian Event Center
Hylton Memorial Chapel Christian Event Center Woodbridge, VA
Mar 19
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music at Citi Emerson Colonial Theatre
Citi Emerson Colonial Theatre Boston, MA
Apr 13
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music at Calvary Chapel of Naperville
Calvary Chapel of Naperville Naperville, IL
Apr 14
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music at Wisconsin Lutheran College
Wisconsin Lutheran College Wauwatosa, WI
Apr 16
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music at Riverside Church
Riverside Church Denver, CO
Apr 27
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music at Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
Rescheduled
Sacramento Memorial Auditorium Sacramento, CA
Apr 28
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music at Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Rescheduled
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Apr 29
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music at Rock Church
Rock Church San Diego, CA
Apr 30
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music
Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, and Lakewood Music at Dream City Church
Dream City Church Phoenix, AZ
Jul 28
to
Jul 30
One Fest: Skillet, Tauren Wells, and We Are Messengers
One Fest: Skillet, Tauren Wells, and We Are Messengers at Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds
Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds Chippewa Falls, WI
Aug 3
to
Aug 5
Soulfest
Soulfest at D.L. Moody Center
D.L. Moody Center Northfield, MA
When do Tauren Wells 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 2. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Tauren Wells on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Tauren Wells Zumic artist page.

2
132
artists
Tauren Wells
genres
Christian Pop Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Tauren Wells
Tauren Wells
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart