Tauren Wells Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Christian artist Tauren Wells has announced 2023 tour dates

In conjunction with Tauren's new album, Joy in the Morning, the newly planned concerts are set at venues across America from January into April. Joining the bill as the opening acts will be Aaron Cole and Lakewood Music. A handful of the new dates are rescheduled shows from 2022.

Tauren Wells All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Tauren Wells 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 2. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Tauren Wells on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

