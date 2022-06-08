Foo Fighters Set Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The music community lost a special person when Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins passed away on March 25, 2022. This week, details were released for two concerts to commemorate Hawkins' life and music.

The events are planned for September at Wembley Stadium in London and The Forum in Los Angeles. According to a post on the Foo Fighters website, "Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee will come together with the Hawkins family to celebrate the life, music and love of their husband, father, brother and bandmate." Additionally, the shows are billed as "All-star rock and roll shows" with "lineups for each show [to] be announced shortly." Stay tuned, we will be updating this page as more information becomes available.

When do Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 17. Presales for Past Bookers begin June 16. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Foo Fighters on social media and signing up for the band's free newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

The Foo Fighters have cancelled their remaining tour dates. For more, check out the Foo Fighters' Zumic artist page.