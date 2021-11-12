Tears for Fears Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Tears for Fears have announced details for 2022 world tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, The Tipping Point.

The newly announced concerts will begin in North America from May into June, making stops at large-scale venues. The opening act for the American shows will be rock band Garbage. For the UK tour in July, the opening act is slated to be Alison Moyet.

When do Tears for Fears 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 19. Presales for Tears for Fears fan club members, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App begin November 16. Local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

In a press release, Tears for Fears frontman Roland Orzabel shared what fans can expect to hear: "The Tipping Point has been a long time in the making and we are looking forward to playing our favorites from the new album as well as our classics from throughout the years."

The Tipping Point will be the band's first studio album since 2004 and is scheduled for release on February 25. For more, check out the Tears for Fears Zumic artist page.