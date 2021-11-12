Tears for Fears Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Tears for Fears have announced details for 2022 world tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, The Tipping Point.
The newly announced concerts will begin in North America from May into June, making stops at large-scale venues. The opening act for the American shows will be rock band Garbage. For the UK tour in July, the opening act is slated to be Alison Moyet.
When do Tears for Fears 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as November 19. Presales for Tears for Fears fan club members, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App begin November 16. Local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Tears for Fears Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jun 24
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jun 25
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Tears for Fears All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 20
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
May 21
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
May 24
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
May 27
Ak-Chin Pavilion
Phoenix, AZ
May 29
Levitt Pavilion Denver
Denver, CO
Jun 1
Concord Pavilion
Concord, CA
Jun 2
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Jun 5
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Jun 9
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
West Palm Beach, FL
Jun 10
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Jun 12
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Jun 13
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Jun 15
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Clarkston, MI
Jun 16
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Tinley Park, IL
Jun 17
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jun 19
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Columbia, MD
Jun 21
TD Pavilion at the Mann
Philadelphia, PA
Jun 22
Leader Bank Pavilion
Boston, MA
Jun 24
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jun 25
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Jul 1
QEII Arena
Telford, England, United Kingdom
Jul 2
Longleat
Warminster, England, United Kingdom
Jul 5
Waddesdon Manor
Buckinghamshire, England, United Kingdom
Jul 7
Utilita Arena
Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Jul 8
Floors Castle
Kelso, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 9
Lytham Green
Lytham, England, United Kingdom
Jul 12
Incora County Ground
Derby, England, United Kingdom
Jul 14
Millenium Square
Leeds, WYK, United Kingdom
Jul 15
Warwick Castle
Warwick, England, United Kingdom
Jul 16
Scarborough Open Air Theatre
North Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Jul 19
Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa
New Milton, England, United Kingdom
Jul 20
The Spitfire Ground
Canterbury, England, United Kingdom
Jul 22
Hove County Ground
Hove, England, United Kingdom
Jul 23
Cardiff Castle
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jul 24
Hatfield House
Herts, England, United Kingdom
Jul 26
Powderham Castle
Kenton, England, United Kingdom
We recommend following Tears for Fears on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
In a press release, Tears for Fears frontman Roland Orzabel shared what fans can expect to hear: "The Tipping Point has been a long time in the making and we are looking forward to playing our favorites from the new album as well as our classics from throughout the years."
The Tipping Point will be the band's first studio album since 2004 and is scheduled for release on February 25. For more, check out the Tears for Fears Zumic artist page.