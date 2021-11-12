View all results for 'alt'
Tears for Fears Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring with Garbage (in America) and Alison Moyet (in the UK)
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 12, 2021

Tears for Fears have announced details for 2022 world tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, The Tipping Point.

The newly announced concerts will begin in North America from May into June, making stops at large-scale venues. The opening act for the American shows will be rock band Garbage. For the UK tour in July, the opening act is slated to be Alison Moyet.

When do Tears for Fears 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 19. Presales for Tears for Fears fan club members, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App begin November 16. Local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Tears for Fears Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Tears for Fears All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 20
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
May 21
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
May 24
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
May 27
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
May 29
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at Levitt Pavilion Denver
Levitt Pavilion Denver Denver, CO
Jun 1
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Jun 2
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Jun 4
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Jun 5
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Jun 9
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Jun 10
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Jun 12
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Jun 13
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jun 15
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at DTE Energy Music Theatre
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jun 16
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Jun 17
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jun 19
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Jun 21
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Jun 22
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Jun 24
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jun 25
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 1
Tears for Fears and Alison Moyet
Tears for Fears and Alison Moyet at QEII Arena
QEII Arena Telford, England, United Kingdom
Jul 2
Tears for Fears and Alison Moyet
Tears for Fears and Alison Moyet at Longleat
Longleat Warminster, England, United Kingdom
Jul 5
Tears for Fears and Alison Moyet
Tears for Fears and Alison Moyet at Waddesdon Manor
Waddesdon Manor Buckinghamshire, England, United Kingdom
Jul 7
Tears for Fears and Alison Moyet
Tears for Fears and Alison Moyet at Utilita Arena
Utilita Arena Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Jul 8
Tears for Fears and Alison Moyet
Tears for Fears and Alison Moyet at Floors Castle
Floors Castle Kelso, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 9
Tears for Fears and Alison Moyet
Tears for Fears and Alison Moyet at Lytham Green
Lytham Green Lytham, England, United Kingdom
Jul 12
Tears for Fears and Alison Moyet
Tears for Fears and Alison Moyet at Incora County Ground
Incora County Ground Derby, England, United Kingdom
Jul 14
Tears for Fears and Alison Moyet
Tears for Fears and Alison Moyet at Millenium Square
Millenium Square Leeds, WYK, United Kingdom
Jul 15
Tears for Fears and Alison Moyet
Tears for Fears and Alison Moyet at Warwick Castle
Warwick Castle Warwick, England, United Kingdom
Jul 16
Tears for Fears and Alison Moyet
Tears for Fears and Alison Moyet at Scarborough Open Air Theatre
Scarborough Open Air Theatre North Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Jul 19
Tears for Fears and Alison Moyet
Tears for Fears and Alison Moyet at Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa
Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa New Milton, England, United Kingdom
Jul 20
Tears for Fears and Alison Moyet
Tears for Fears and Alison Moyet at The Spitfire Ground
The Spitfire Ground Canterbury, England, United Kingdom
Jul 22
Tears for Fears and Alison Moyet
Tears for Fears and Alison Moyet at Hove County Ground
Hove County Ground Hove, England, United Kingdom
Jul 23
Tears for Fears and Alison Moyet
Tears for Fears and Alison Moyet at Cardiff Castle
Cardiff Castle Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jul 24
Tears for Fears and Alison Moyet
Tears for Fears and Alison Moyet at Hatfield House
Hatfield House Herts, England, United Kingdom
Jul 26
Tears for Fears and Alison Moyet
Tears for Fears and Alison Moyet at Powderham Castle
Powderham Castle Kenton, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following Tears for Fears on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

In a press release, Tears for Fears frontman Roland Orzabel shared what fans can expect to hear: "The Tipping Point has been a long time in the making and we are looking forward to playing our favorites from the new album as well as our classics from throughout the years."

The Tipping Point will be the band's first studio album since 2004 and is scheduled for release on February 25. For more, check out the Tears for Fears Zumic artist page.

image for artist Tears for Fears
Tears for Fears
Jun
24
Tears for Fears and Garbage
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jun
25
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
