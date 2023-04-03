View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Tears for Fears Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Tipping Point Tour' continues with Cold War Kids
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 3, 2023

Tears for Fears announced details for 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, The Tipping Point.

Billed as The Tipping Point Tour Part II, the newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America from June into August. The opening act for the new dates will be Cold War Kids. Part I of the tour happened in America and the UK from May into July of 2022.

When do Tears for Fears 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 7. Presales for VIP packages, Artist, and Citi cardmembers begin April 4. Chase cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tears for Fears Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 26
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Tears for Fears All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 23
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Jun 24
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Jun 26
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jun 29
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 30
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Jul 2
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 5
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Jul 7
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 8
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Jul 11
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Jul 13
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 14
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Jul 16
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jul 17
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Jul 20
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Jul 22
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Jul 24
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jul 26
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Jul 27
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Jul 29
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Aug 1
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids at Acrisure Arena
Acrisure Arena Thousand Palms, CA
Aug 2
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Tears for Fears on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Tears for Fears Zumic artist page.

1
873
artists
Tears for Fears
genres
Alt Rock New Wave Pop Rock Rock Synth Pop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Tears for Fears
Tears for Fears
Jun
26
Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Tears for Fears Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
November 12, 2021
Tears for Fears Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sa...
Tickets Alt Rock New Wave Pop Rock Rock Synth Pop Tears for Fears
2
3906
image for article "Everybody Wants To Rule The World" - Lettuce (Tears for Fears Cover) [YouTube Audio Single]
May 24, 2019
"Everybody Wants To Rule The World"
Lettuce (YouTube)
Music Classic Rock Funk Pop Rock Lettuce Tears for Fears Audio Single
2
1508
image for article Hall & Oates and Tears For Fears Plot 2017 Tour: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 6, 2017
Hall & Oates and Tears For Fears Plot 2017 Tour: Ticket Presale C...
Tickets New Wave Pop Rock Synth Pop Allen Stone Tears for Fears
1
1270
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart