Tears for Fears Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Tears for Fears announced details for 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, The Tipping Point.

Billed as The Tipping Point Tour Part II, the newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America from June into August. The opening act for the new dates will be Cold War Kids. Part I of the tour happened in America and the UK from May into July of 2022.

When do Tears for Fears 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 7. Presales for VIP packages, Artist, and Citi cardmembers begin April 4. Chase cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Tears for Fears on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

