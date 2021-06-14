View all results for 'alt'
Tickets

Tedeschi Trucks Band Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Seven nights at The Beacon
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 14, 2021

The Tedeschi Trucks Band have announced they will be returning to the Beacon Theatre in late September / early October 2021 for a seven-night run. The opening acts on select dates will be Nels Cline, Anders Osborne, or Jorma Kaukonen. Shows billed as "Evening With TTB" feature Tedeschi Trucks doing two sets and no opener.

Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks are currently on tour doing Fireside Live sessions before reconnecting with their band for a handful of performances in July. Next year they plan to hit the road for their Wheels of Soul tour, postponed from the COVID pandemic.

When do the Tedeschi Trucks Band 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 18. Presales for Tedeschi Trucks Band fan club members and artist begin June 15. Chase cardmember and local venue / radio presales will follow.

The artist presale password is WEREBACK. Chase cardholders can use the presale passcode 541712, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tedeschi Trucks Band Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 13
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live at Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
Jul 14
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live at Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
Jul 20
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live at Concerts On The Green At Suneagles Golf Club
Concerts On The Green At Suneagles Golf Club Eatontown, NJ
Jul 21
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live at Concerts On The Green At Suneagles Golf Club
Concerts On The Green At Suneagles Golf Club Eatontown, NJ
Sep 30
Tedeschi Trucks Band and Nels Cline
Tedeschi Trucks Band and Nels Cline at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Oct 1
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Oct 2
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Oct 5
Tedeschi Trucks Band and Anders Osborne
Tedeschi Trucks Band and Anders Osborne at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Oct 6
Tedeschi Trucks Band and Jorma Kaukonen
Tedeschi Trucks Band and Jorma Kaukonen at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Oct 8
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Oct 9
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Jul 7
to
Jul 10
Great South Bay Music Festival
Great South Bay Music Festival at Shorefront Park
Shorefront Park Patchogue, NY

Tedeschi Trucks Band All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 18
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live at Von Braun Center's 3rd Rock - An Outdoor Stage
Von Braun Center's 3rd Rock - An Outdoor Stage Huntsville, AL
Jun 19
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live at Hop Springs Beerpark
Hop Springs Beerpark Murfreesboro, TN
Jun 20
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live at Hop Springs Beerpark
Hop Springs Beerpark Murfreesboro, TN
Jun 22
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds
Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Winston-Salem, NC
Jun 24
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live at The BEND Pop-Up Drive-In
The BEND Pop-Up Drive-In North Charleston, SC
Jun 25
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live at The BEND Pop-Up Drive-In
The BEND Pop-Up Drive-In North Charleston, SC
Jun 26
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live at Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center
Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center Cayce, SC
Jul 1
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live at Frederick Fairgrounds
Frederick Fairgrounds Frederick, MD
Jul 2
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live at Frederick Fairgrounds
Frederick Fairgrounds Frederick, MD
Jul 3
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live at Frederick Fairgrounds
Frederick Fairgrounds Frederick, MD
Jul 6
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live at Westville Music Bowl
Westville Music Bowl New Haven, CT
Jul 7
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live at Westville Music Bowl
Westville Music Bowl New Haven, CT
Jul 9
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live at Lafayette Apple Festival Grounds
Lafayette Apple Festival Grounds LaFayette, NY
Jul 10
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live at Lafayette Apple Festival Grounds
Lafayette Apple Festival Grounds LaFayette, NY
Jul 11
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live at Lafayette Apple Festival Grounds
Lafayette Apple Festival Grounds LaFayette, NY
Jul 13
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live at Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
Jul 14
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live at Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
Jul 16
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jul 17
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jul 18
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live at Appel Farm
Appel Farm Elmer, NJ
Jul 20
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live at Concerts On The Green At Suneagles Golf Club
Concerts On The Green At Suneagles Golf Club Eatontown, NJ
Jul 20
Tedeschi Trucks Band, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Gabe Dixon
Tedeschi Trucks Band, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Gabe Dixon at Wolf Trap
Cancelled
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Jul 21
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live at Concerts On The Green At Suneagles Golf Club
Concerts On The Green At Suneagles Golf Club Eatontown, NJ
Jul 21
Tedeschi Trucks Band, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Gabe Dixon
Tedeschi Trucks Band, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Gabe Dixon at Wolf Trap
Cancelled
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Jul 23
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live at The Green at Shelburne Museum
The Green at Shelburne Museum Shelburne, VT
Jul 24
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live at Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park
Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park Tisbury, MA
Jul 30
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jul 31
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 14
Tedeschi Trucks Band and Southern Avenue
Tedeschi Trucks Band and Southern Avenue at Johnny Mercer Theatre
Johnny Mercer Theatre Savannah, GA
Aug 17
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Dr. Phillips Center
Dr. Phillips Center Orlando, FL
Aug 19
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Aug 20
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall
Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall Fort Myers, FL
Aug 21
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts West Palm Beach, FL
Sep 16
to
Sep 19
Merlefest
Merlefest at Wilkes Community College
Wilkes Community College Wilkesboro, NC
Sep 30
Tedeschi Trucks Band and Nels Cline
Tedeschi Trucks Band and Nels Cline at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Oct 1
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Oct 2
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Oct 5
Tedeschi Trucks Band and Anders Osborne
Tedeschi Trucks Band and Anders Osborne at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Oct 6
Tedeschi Trucks Band and Jorma Kaukonen
Tedeschi Trucks Band and Jorma Kaukonen at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Oct 8
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Oct 9
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Jun 24
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gabe Dixon, and Los Lobos
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gabe Dixon, and Los Lobos at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Jun 25
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gabe Dixon, and Los Lobos
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gabe Dixon, and Los Lobos at Mobile Civic Center Arena
Mobile Civic Center Arena Mobile, AL
Jun 28
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at The Lawn At White River State Park
The Lawn At White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Jul 1
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gabe Dixon, and Los Lobos
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gabe Dixon, and Los Lobos at Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center Canandaigua, NY
Jul 2
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gabe Dixon, and Los Lobos
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gabe Dixon, and Los Lobos at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jul 3
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gabe Dixon, and Los Lobos
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gabe Dixon, and Los Lobos at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 6
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon at Westville Music Bowl
Westville Music Bowl New Haven, CT
Jul 7
to
Jul 10
Great South Bay Music Festival
Great South Bay Music Festival at Shorefront Park
Shorefront Park Patchogue, NY
Jul 8
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Jul 9
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon at Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo Essex, VT
Jul 12
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon at Artpark Amphitheatre
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
Jul 13
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 15
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon at Fabulous Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fabulous Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Jul 16
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon at Fabulous Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fabulous Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Jul 19
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Jul 21
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Jul 23
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jul 23
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, Gabe Dixon, and The Gabe Dixon Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, Gabe Dixon, and The Gabe Dixon Band at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jul 24
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon at The Rose Music Center at the Heights
The Rose Music Center at the Heights Huber Heights, OH
Jul 26
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon at RiverEdge Park
RiverEdge Park Aurora, IL
Jul 29
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jul 30
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO

We recommend following Tedeschi Trucks Band on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Tedeschi Trucks Band Zumic artist page.

image for artist Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Jul
13
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
Jul
14
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
Jul
19
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live
Concerts On The Green At Suneagles Golf Club Eatontown, NJ
Jul
20
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live
Concerts On The Green At Suneagles Golf Club Eatontown, NJ
Sep
30
Tedeschi Trucks Band and Nels Cline
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Oct
1
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Oct
2
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Oct
5
Tedeschi Trucks Band and Anders Osborne
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Oct
6
Tedeschi Trucks Band and Jorma Kaukonen
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Oct
8
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Oct
9
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
