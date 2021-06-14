Tedeschi Trucks Band Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Tedeschi Trucks Band have announced they will be returning to the Beacon Theatre in late September / early October 2021 for a seven-night run. The opening acts on select dates will be Nels Cline, Anders Osborne, or Jorma Kaukonen. Shows billed as "Evening With TTB" feature Tedeschi Trucks doing two sets and no opener.

Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks are currently on tour doing Fireside Live sessions before reconnecting with their band for a handful of performances in July. Next year they plan to hit the road for their Wheels of Soul tour, postponed from the COVID pandemic.

When do the Tedeschi Trucks Band 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 18. Presales for Tedeschi Trucks Band fan club members and artist begin June 15. Chase cardmember and local venue / radio presales will follow.

The artist presale password is WEREBACK. Chase cardholders can use the presale passcode 541712, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

