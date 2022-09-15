View all results for 'alt'
Tedeschi Trucks Band Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

30+ shows in Europe and America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 15, 2022

The Tedeschi Trucks Band have added a handful of tour dates for 2022 and 2023.

Following the release of their epic four-part album I Am The Moon earlier this year, TTB continue to be road warriors but this announcement covers just two cities. The newly added shows are set at the Orpheum Theatre in Boston from November 29 to December 3 and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville from February 23-25.

Before then, Tedeschi Brucks Band perform a 7-night run at New York City's Beacon Theatre from September 29 to October 8 with Ruthie Foster or Amy Helm opening select dates. October 3 will mark TTB's 50th concert at the venue, and they shared on their social media that they plan to make it a memorable one. The American tour will be followed by 22 dates in Europe from October to November.

When do Tedeschi Trucks Band 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 23. Presales for fan club members begin September 20. Artist and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The presale password for the Boston shows is TbsTN320. The presale password for the Nashville shows is TbNSH45. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tedeschi Trucks Band Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Tedeschi Trucks Band All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 29
Tedeschi Trucks Band and Amy Helm
Tedeschi Trucks Band and Amy Helm at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Sep 30
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Oct 1
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Oct 3
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Oct 6
Tedeschi Trucks Band and Ruthie Foster
Tedeschi Trucks Band and Ruthie Foster at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Oct 7
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Oct 8
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Oct 17
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Amager Bio
Amager Bio København, Denmark
Oct 18
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Amager Bio
Amager Bio København, Denmark
Oct 20
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Værket
Værket Denmark
Oct 21
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Oct 22
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at ANNEXET/Stockholm Live
ANNEXET/Stockholm Live Stockholm, Sweden
Oct 25
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Verti Music Hall
Verti Music Hall Berlin, Germany
Oct 26
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Edel-optics.de Arena
Edel-optics.de Arena Hamburg, HH, Germany
Oct 27
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Forum Karlin
Forum Karlin Prague, Czechia
Oct 30
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at RTM Stage
RTM Stage Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
Nov 2
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at The Helix
The Helix Dublin, Ireland
Nov 4
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at London Palladium
London Palladium London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 5
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at London Palladium
London Palladium London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 6
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at London Palladium
London Palladium London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 9
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Nov 10
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 12
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Le Trianon
Rescheduled
Le Trianon Paris, France
Nov 13
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Le Trianon
Le Trianon Paris, France
Nov 15
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Le Bataclan
Le Bataclan Paris, France
Nov 29
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Orpheum Theatre Boston
Orpheum Theatre Boston Boston, MA
Nov 30
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Orpheum Theatre Boston
Orpheum Theatre Boston Boston, MA
Dec 2
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Orpheum Theatre Boston
Orpheum Theatre Boston Boston, MA
Dec 3
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Orpheum Theatre Boston
Orpheum Theatre Boston Boston, MA
Feb 23
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Feb 24
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Feb 25
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

We recommend following Tedeschi Trucks Band on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Tedeschi Trucks Band Zumic artist page.

