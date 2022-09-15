Tedeschi Trucks Band Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Tedeschi Trucks Band have added a handful of tour dates for 2022 and 2023.

Following the release of their epic four-part album I Am The Moon earlier this year, TTB continue to be road warriors but this announcement covers just two cities. The newly added shows are set at the Orpheum Theatre in Boston from November 29 to December 3 and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville from February 23-25.

Before then, Tedeschi Brucks Band perform a 7-night run at New York City's Beacon Theatre from September 29 to October 8 with Ruthie Foster or Amy Helm opening select dates. October 3 will mark TTB's 50th concert at the venue, and they shared on their social media that they plan to make it a memorable one. The American tour will be followed by 22 dates in Europe from October to November.

When do Tedeschi Trucks Band 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 23. Presales for fan club members begin September 20. Artist and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The presale password for the Boston shows is TbsTN320. The presale password for the Nashville shows is TbNSH45. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tedeschi Trucks Band All Tour Dates and Tickets

