Tedeschi Trucks Band Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Tedeschi Trucks Band have added to their 2021-2022 tour dates, continuing to push themselves out on the road.
The newly announced shows include multi-night runs in New Orleans, Chicago, Washington DC, and Nashville. Including previously announced concerts, TTB have a total of 50 dates scheduled from November through July. In June, the band head out on a Wheels of Soul summer tour with Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon. Outside of a couple nights at Red Rocks, everything planned at the moment is east of the Mississippi River.
When do Tedeschi Trucks Band 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 29. Presales for fan club members are currently underway. Chase cardholder and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The presale passcode for the New Orleans shows is TTb2si3. The presale passcode for the Chicago shows is TTb2st5. The presale passcode for the Washington, D.C. shows is TTb2ie9, and the presale passcode for the Nashville shows is TTb2z3r. Chase cardholders can use the presale passcode 541712, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Before getting your jam on with Derek, Susan, and the rest of the band, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Tedeschi Trucks Band Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jul 7
to
Jul 10
Shorefront Park
Patchogue, NY
Tedeschi Trucks Band All Tour Dates and Tickets
Nov 10
Dr. Phillips Center
Orlando, FL
Nov 11
Dreyfoos Concert Hall, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
West Palm Beach, FL
Nov 12
Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall
Fort Myers, FL
Nov 14
Coffee Butler Amphitheater
Key West, FL
Nov 16
Ruth Eckerd Hall
Clearwater, FL
Nov 18
Tivoli Theatre
Chattanooga, TN
Nov 19
BJCC Concert Hall
Birmingham, AL
Nov 20
Johnny Mercer Theatre
Savannah, GA
Nov 30
Orpheum Theatre Boston
Boston, MA
Dec 1
Orpheum Theatre Boston
Boston, MA
Dec 3
Orpheum Theatre Boston
Boston, MA
Dec 4
Orpheum Theatre Boston
Boston, MA
Jan 7
Saenger Theatre
New Orleans, LA
Jan 8
Saenger Theatre
New Orleans, LA
Jan 21
The Chicago Theatre
Chicago, IL
Jan 22
The Chicago Theatre
Chicago, IL
Jan 28
The Chicago Theatre
Chicago, IL
Jan 29
The Chicago Theatre
Chicago, IL
Feb 3
Warner Theatre
Washington, DC
Feb 4
Warner Theatre
Washington, DC
Feb 5
Warner Theatre
Washington, DC
Feb 17
Warner Theatre
Washington, DC
Feb 18
Warner Theatre
Washington, DC
Feb 19
Warner Theatre
Washington, DC
Feb 22
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Feb 23
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Feb 25
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Feb 26
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Apr 21
to
Apr 24
Seascape Resort
Miramar Beach, FL
Jun 24
Daily's Place
Jacksonville, FL
Jun 25
Mobile Civic Center Arena
Mobile, AL
Jun 28
The Lawn At White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
Jul 1
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Canandaigua, NY
Jul 2
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Jul 3
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 6
Westville Music Bowl
New Haven, CT
Jul 7
to
Jul 10
Shorefront Park
Patchogue, NY
Jul 8
TD Pavilion at the Mann
Philadelphia, PA
Jul 9
Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
Essex, VT
Jul 12
Artpark Amphitheatre
Lewiston, NY
Jul 13
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jul 15
Fabulous Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
Jul 16
Fabulous Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
Jul 21
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Jul 23
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Jul 23
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Jul 24
The Rose Music Center at the Heights
Huber Heights, OH
Jul 26
RiverEdge Park
Aurora, IL
Jul 29
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Jul 30
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
We recommend following Tedeschi Trucks Band on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.
For concert tickets and more, check out the Tedeschi Trucks Band Zumic artist page.