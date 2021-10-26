Tedeschi Trucks Band Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Tedeschi Trucks Band have added to their 2021-2022 tour dates, continuing to push themselves out on the road.

The newly announced shows include multi-night runs in New Orleans, Chicago, Washington DC, and Nashville. Including previously announced concerts, TTB have a total of 50 dates scheduled from November through July. In June, the band head out on a Wheels of Soul summer tour with Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon. Outside of a couple nights at Red Rocks, everything planned at the moment is east of the Mississippi River.

When do Tedeschi Trucks Band 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 29. Presales for fan club members are currently underway. Chase cardholder and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The presale passcode for the New Orleans shows is TTb2si3. The presale passcode for the Chicago shows is TTb2st5. The presale passcode for the Washington, D.C. shows is TTb2ie9, and the presale passcode for the Nashville shows is TTb2z3r. Chase cardholders can use the presale passcode 541712, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your jam on with Derek, Susan, and the rest of the band, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Tedeschi Trucks Band All Tour Dates and Tickets

