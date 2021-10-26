View all results for 'alt'
Tedeschi Trucks Band Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

50 dates of high octane jams
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 26, 2021

The Tedeschi Trucks Band have added to their 2021-2022 tour dates, continuing to push themselves out on the road.

The newly announced shows include multi-night runs in New Orleans, Chicago, Washington DC, and Nashville. Including previously announced concerts, TTB have a total of 50 dates scheduled from November through July. In June, the band head out on a Wheels of Soul summer tour with Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon. Outside of a couple nights at Red Rocks, everything planned at the moment is east of the Mississippi River.

When do Tedeschi Trucks Band 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 29. Presales for fan club members are currently underway. Chase cardholder and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The presale passcode for the New Orleans shows is TTb2si3. The presale passcode for the Chicago shows is TTb2st5. The presale passcode for the Washington, D.C. shows is TTb2ie9, and the presale passcode for the Nashville shows is TTb2z3r. Chase cardholders can use the presale passcode 541712, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your jam on with Derek, Susan, and the rest of the band, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Tedeschi Trucks Band Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 7
to
Jul 10
Great South Bay Music Festival
Great South Bay Music Festival at Shorefront Park
Shorefront Park Patchogue, NY

Tedeschi Trucks Band All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 10
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Dr. Phillips Center
Dr. Phillips Center Orlando, FL
Nov 11
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Dreyfoos Concert Hall, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
Dreyfoos Concert Hall, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts West Palm Beach, FL
Nov 12
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall
Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall Fort Myers, FL
Nov 14
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Coffee Butler Amphitheater
Coffee Butler Amphitheater Key West, FL
Nov 16
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Nov 18
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Tivoli Theatre
Tivoli Theatre Chattanooga, TN
Nov 19
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at BJCC Concert Hall
BJCC Concert Hall Birmingham, AL
Nov 20
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Johnny Mercer Theatre
Johnny Mercer Theatre Savannah, GA
Nov 30
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Orpheum Theatre Boston
Orpheum Theatre Boston Boston, MA
Dec 1
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Orpheum Theatre Boston
Orpheum Theatre Boston Boston, MA
Dec 3
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Orpheum Theatre Boston
Orpheum Theatre Boston Boston, MA
Dec 4
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Orpheum Theatre Boston
Orpheum Theatre Boston Boston, MA
Jan 7
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Saenger Theatre
Saenger Theatre New Orleans, LA
Jan 8
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Saenger Theatre
Saenger Theatre New Orleans, LA
Jan 21
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Jan 22
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Jan 28
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Jan 29
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Feb 3
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Warner Theatre
Warner Theatre Washington, DC
Feb 4
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Warner Theatre
Warner Theatre Washington, DC
Feb 5
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Warner Theatre
Warner Theatre Washington, DC
Feb 17
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Warner Theatre
Warner Theatre Washington, DC
Feb 18
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Warner Theatre
Warner Theatre Washington, DC
Feb 19
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Warner Theatre
Warner Theatre Washington, DC
Feb 22
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Feb 23
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Feb 25
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Feb 26
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Apr 21
to
Apr 24
Moon Crush
Moon Crush at Seascape Resort
Seascape Resort Miramar Beach, FL
Jun 24
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gabe Dixon, and Los Lobos
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gabe Dixon, and Los Lobos at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Jun 25
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gabe Dixon, and Los Lobos
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gabe Dixon, and Los Lobos at Mobile Civic Center Arena
Mobile Civic Center Arena Mobile, AL
Jun 28
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band at The Lawn At White River State Park
The Lawn At White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Jul 1
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gabe Dixon, and Los Lobos
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gabe Dixon, and Los Lobos at Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center Canandaigua, NY
Jul 2
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gabe Dixon, and Los Lobos
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gabe Dixon, and Los Lobos at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jul 3
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gabe Dixon, and Los Lobos
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gabe Dixon, and Los Lobos at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 6
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon at Westville Music Bowl
Westville Music Bowl New Haven, CT
Jul 7
to
Jul 10
Great South Bay Music Festival
Great South Bay Music Festival at Shorefront Park
Shorefront Park Patchogue, NY
Jul 8
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Jul 9
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon at Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo Essex, VT
Jul 12
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon at Artpark Amphitheatre
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
Jul 13
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 15
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon at Fabulous Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fabulous Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Jul 16
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon at Fabulous Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fabulous Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Jul 19
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Jul 21
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Jul 23
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jul 23
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, Gabe Dixon, and The Gabe Dixon Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, Gabe Dixon, and The Gabe Dixon Band at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jul 24
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon at The Rose Music Center at the Heights
The Rose Music Center at the Heights Huber Heights, OH
Jul 26
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon at RiverEdge Park
RiverEdge Park Aurora, IL
Jul 29
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jul 30
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Gabe Dixon at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO

We recommend following Tedeschi Trucks Band on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Tedeschi Trucks Band Zumic artist page.

artists
Tedeschi Trucks Band
