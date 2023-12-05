View all results for 'alt'
Tedeschi Trucks Band Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Dueces Wild' tour and festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 5, 2023

Tedeschi Trucks Band added tour dates for 2024.

Derek, Susan, and their band plan to perform multiple nights in New York City, Atlantic City, Washington DC, and Richmond plus single shows in Maryland, North Carolina, and Florida. Billed as Dueces Wild, new shows are planned in February and March. In addition, TTB also have festival performances lined up in Mexico, Australia, and Florida.

When do Tedeschi Trucks Band 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales for fan club members begin December 6. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tedeschi Trucks Band Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 29
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Mar 1
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Mar 2
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Tedeschi Trucks Band All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 12
to
Jan 15
Dead Ahead at Riviera Cancun
Riviera Cancun Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Feb 16
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Feb 17
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Mar 5
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Warner Theatre
Warner Theatre Washington, DC
Mar 6
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Warner Theatre
Warner Theatre Washington, DC
Mar 7
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Warner Theatre
Warner Theatre Washington, DC
Mar 9
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts Center
Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts Center Baltimore, MD
Mar 12
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Altria Theater
Altria Theater Richmond, VA
Mar 13
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Altria Theater
Altria Theater Richmond, VA
Mar 14
Tedeschi Trucks Band at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Mar 16
Tedeschi Trucks Band at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Mar 28
to
Apr 1
Bluesfest Byron Bay at Byron Events Farm Tyagarah
Byron Events Farm Tyagarah Tyagarah, NSW, Australia
Apr 3
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Palais Theatre
Palais Theatre Saint Kilda, VIC, Australia
Apr 5
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Sydney State Theatre
Sydney State Theatre Sydney, NSW, Australia
Apr 6
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Sydney State Theatre
Sydney State Theatre Sydney, NSW, Australia
May 2
to
May 4
Sun, Sand and Soul at Sun, Sand and Soul
Sun, Sand and Soul Miramar, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Tedeschi Trucks Band on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Tedeschi Trucks Band Zumic artist page.

Blues Blues Rock Country Rock Jamband Psychedelic Rock Rock Southern Rock
image for artist Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band
