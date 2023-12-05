Tedeschi Trucks Band Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Tedeschi Trucks Band added tour dates for 2024.

Derek, Susan, and their band plan to perform multiple nights in New York City, Atlantic City, Washington DC, and Richmond plus single shows in Maryland, North Carolina, and Florida. Billed as Dueces Wild, new shows are planned in February and March. In addition, TTB also have festival performances lined up in Mexico, Australia, and Florida.

When do Tedeschi Trucks Band 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales for fan club members begin December 6. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tedeschi Trucks Band All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Tedeschi Trucks Band on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Tedeschi Trucks Band Zumic artist page.