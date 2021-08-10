View all results for 'alt'
Tee Grizzley Shares 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

G tour with Jackboy
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 10, 2021

Detroit rap artist Tee Grizzley has revealed 2021 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Built For Whatever. Before the tour, Tee will perform a headlining show in his hometown on August 13.

The newly announced shows are scheduled from October into November at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening act for the new dates will be Jackboy — also stylized as 1804JackBoy — a Florida rapper on Kodak Black's Sniper Gang label.

When do Tee Grizzley 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 12. Presales for Spotify and local venues / radio begin August 11. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tee Grizzley Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 28
to
Oct 30
Rolling Loud NYC 2021
Rolling Loud NYC 2021 at Citi Field
Citi Field Flushing, NY
Nov 15
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY

Tee Grizzley All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 13
Tee Grizzley
Tee Grizzley at Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre Detroit, MI
Sep 10
to
Sep 11
Common Ground Music Festival 2021
Common Ground Music Festival 2021 at Jackson Field
Jackson Field Lansing, MI
Oct 5
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy at El Corazon
El Corazon Seattle, WA
Oct 6
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Oct 8
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy at The Catalyst
The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA
Oct 9
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy at Cornerstone - CA
Cornerstone - CA Berkeley, CA
Oct 10
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy at The Roxy Theatre
The Roxy Theatre West Hollywood, CA
Oct 11
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy at AURA
AURA Tempe, AZ
Oct 13
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy at Summit
Summit Denver, CO
Oct 15
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy at Pop's Nightclub & Concert Venue
Pop's Nightclub & Concert Venue Sauget, IL
Oct 16
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Oct 17
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy at Bottom Lounge
Bottom Lounge Chicago, IL
Oct 20
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy at Fuzion ultra lounge
Fuzion ultra lounge Indianapolis, IN
Oct 21
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy at Piere's
Piere's Fort Wayne, IN
Oct 22
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy at Crwn Nightclub
Crwn Nightclub Akron, OH
Oct 23
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy at Oddbody's
Oddbody's Dayton, OH
Oct 25
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy at The Crafthouse Stage & Grill
The Crafthouse Stage & Grill Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 26
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy at H-MAC
H-MAC Harrisburg, PA
Oct 28
to
Oct 30
Rolling Loud NYC 2021
Rolling Loud NYC 2021 at Citi Field
Citi Field Flushing, NY
Oct 29
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy at The Strand
The Strand Providence, RI
Oct 31
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Nov 1
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy at Palladium
Palladium Worcester, MA
Nov 3
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Nov 4
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy at Center Stage Theater
Center Stage Theater Atlanta, GA
Nov 5
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy at Luxe Ultra Lounge
Luxe Ultra Lounge Birmingham, AL
Nov 7
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy at Antone's Nightclub
Antone's Nightclub Austin, TX
Nov 13
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy at Water Street Music Hall
Water Street Music Hall Rochester, NY
Nov 14
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy at The Showplace Theater
The Showplace Theater Buffalo, NY
Nov 15
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Nov 17
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy at Lincoln Theatre Raleigh
Lincoln Theatre Raleigh Raleigh, NC
Nov 18
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy
Tee Grizzley and Jackboy at Origami
Origami Norfolk, Virginia

We recommend following Tee Grizzley on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Tee Grizzley's Zumic artist page.

