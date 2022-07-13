Tegan and Sara Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Twin sisters Tegan Rain Quin and Sara Keirsten Quin, better known as Tegan and Sara, have announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Crybaby. The LP is scheduled for release on October 21.

The newly planned shows are set in October and November at mid-sized venues across North America. Two shows are planned in Canada (Toronto and Vancouver) in addition to 17 in the USA. The opening act for all the new dates will be Tomberlin. This will be Tegan and Sara's first extensive tour since 2019 when they performed in America and England.

When do Tegan and Sara 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 15. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is CRYBABY. The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Check out the music video for the first single from the Crybaby album: "Yellow." For more, check out Tegan and Sara's Zumic artist page.