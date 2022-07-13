View all results for 'alt'
Tegan and Sara Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

American tour, new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 13, 2022

Twin sisters Tegan Rain Quin and Sara Keirsten Quin, better known as Tegan and Sara, have announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Crybaby. The LP is scheduled for release on October 21.

The newly planned shows are set in October and November at mid-sized venues across North America. Two shows are planned in Canada (Toronto and Vancouver) in addition to 17 in the USA. The opening act for all the new dates will be Tomberlin. This will be Tegan and Sara's first extensive tour since 2019 when they performed in America and England.

When do Tegan and Sara 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 15. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is CRYBABY. The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tegan and Sara Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Tegan and Sara All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 26
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Oct 28
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Oct 29
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Oct 30
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Nov 1
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 2
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Nov 4
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Nov 5
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Nov 6
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Nov 8
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Nov 9
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 11
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin at Majestic Ventura Theatre
Majestic Ventura Theatre Ventura, California
Nov 12
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Nov 13
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Nov 15
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Nov 16
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Nov 18
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Nov 19
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Nov 20
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin
Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

We recommend following Tegan and Sara on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (middle of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Check out the music video for the first single from the Crybaby album: "Yellow." For more, check out Tegan and Sara's Zumic artist page.

