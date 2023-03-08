View all results for 'alt'
Tegan and Sara Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Crybaby' tour in North America, festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 8, 2023

Tegan and Sara have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Crybaby.

The new concerts are planned at mid-sized North American venues from June into October. The opening acts on select dates will be Dragonette or Carlie Hanson. The duo also have festival performances lined up at Beachlife, WonderRoad, Sea.Hear.Now, and more. Additional dates will be announced soon, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Tegan and Sara 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is CRYBABY. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tegan and Sara Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 16
to
Sep 17
Sea.Hear.Now Festival
Sea.Hear.Now Festival at Asbury Festival Area
Asbury Festival Area Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 20
Tegan and Sara and Carlie Hanson
Tegan and Sara and Carlie Hanson at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY

Tegan and Sara All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 5
to
May 7
Beachlife Festival
Beachlife Festival at Redondo Beach Pier
Redondo Beach Pier Redondo Beach, CA
Jun 14
Tegan and Sara and Dragonette
Tegan and Sara and Dragonette at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Montréal, QC, Canada
Jun 15
Tegan and Sara and Dragonette
Tegan and Sara and Dragonette at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 17
to
Jun 18
WonderRoad
WonderRoad at Garfield Park
Garfield Park Indianapolis, IN
Jun 20
Tegan and Sara and Carlie Hanson
Tegan and Sara and Carlie Hanson at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Jun 21
Tegan and Sara and Carlie Hanson
Tegan and Sara and Carlie Hanson at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Jul 6
to
Jul 16
RBC Bluesfest
RBC Bluesfest at LeBreton Flats
LeBreton Flats Ottawa, ON, Canada
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Mariposa Folk Festival
Mariposa Folk Festival at Tudhope Park
Tudhope Park Orillia, ON, Canada
Jul 29
Tegan and Sara
Tegan and Sara at Sid Buckwold Theatre at TCU Place
Sid Buckwold Theatre at TCU Place Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Jul 31
Tegan and Sara
Tegan and Sara at Burton Cummings Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Aug 16
Tegan and Sara
Tegan and Sara at Pioneer Courthouse Square
Pioneer Courthouse Square Portland, OR
Aug 17
Tegan and Sara
Tegan and Sara at Woodland Park Zoo
Woodland Park Zoo Seattle, WA
Sep 12
Tegan and Sara and Carlie Hanson
Tegan and Sara and Carlie Hanson at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Sep 16
Tegan and Sara and Carlie Hanson
Tegan and Sara and Carlie Hanson at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Sep 16
to
Sep 17
Sea.Hear.Now Festival
Sea.Hear.Now Festival at Asbury Festival Area
Asbury Festival Area Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 20
Tegan and Sara and Carlie Hanson
Tegan and Sara and Carlie Hanson at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Sep 22
Tegan and Sara and Carlie Hanson
Tegan and Sara and Carlie Hanson at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Sep 26
Tegan and Sara and Carlie Hanson
Tegan and Sara and Carlie Hanson at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Sep 27
Tegan and Sara and Carlie Hanson
Tegan and Sara and Carlie Hanson at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Sep 28
Tegan and Sara and Carlie Hanson
Tegan and Sara and Carlie Hanson at Carolina Theatre
Carolina Theatre Durham, NC
Oct 2
Tegan and Sara and Carlie Hanson
Tegan and Sara and Carlie Hanson at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Oct 3
Tegan and Sara and Carlie Hanson
Tegan and Sara and Carlie Hanson at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL

We recommend following Tegan and Sara on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (middle of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Tegan and Sara's Zumic artist page.

1
152
artists
Tegan and Sara
genres
Indie Folk Indie Pop Indie Rock Pop Synth Pop
сomments
image for artist Tegan and Sara
Tegan and Sara
