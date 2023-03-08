Tegan and Sara Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Tegan and Sara have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Crybaby.

The new concerts are planned at mid-sized North American venues from June into October. The opening acts on select dates will be Dragonette or Carlie Hanson. The duo also have festival performances lined up at Beachlife, WonderRoad, Sea.Hear.Now, and more. Additional dates will be announced soon, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Tegan and Sara 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is CRYBABY. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tegan and Sara All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Tegan and Sara on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (middle of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Tegan and Sara's Zumic artist page.