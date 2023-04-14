View all results for 'alt'
Temples Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Shows in Europe and North America; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 14, 2023

This week, psychedelic rockers Temples added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set in June, August, and September at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening act on select dates will be Post Animal. Temples are currently on tour in the UK and have upcoming concerts in France and Spain. They also have a handful of festival performances scheduled.

Temples Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 9
Temples and Post Animal
Temples and Post Animal at Elsewhere
Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY

Temples All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 15
Temples
Temples at Rough Trade East
Rough Trade East England, United Kingdom
Apr 18
Temples
Temples at PRYZM Kingston
PRYZM Kingston Kingston upon Thames, England, United Kingdom
Apr 19
Temples
Temples at Headrow House
Headrow House Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Apr 26
Temples, Django Django, and LA Priest
Temples, Django Django, and LA Priest at Ground Control Gare de Lyon
Ground Control Gare de Lyon Paris, IDF, France
Apr 29
to
Apr 30
Warm Up Estrella de Levante 2023
Warm Up Estrella de Levante 2023 at FICA Murcia
FICA Murcia Murcia, MC, Spain
May 16
Temples
Temples at Centro Ágora
Centro Ágora A Coruña, GA, Spain
May 18
Temples
Temples at Lula Club
Lula Club Madrid, MD, Spain
May 19
Temples
Temples at Sala Paral·lel 62
Sala Paral·lel 62 Barcelona, CT, Spain
May 19
to
May 21
Deleste Festival 2023
Deleste Festival 2023 at Jardines de Viveros
Jardines de Viveros València, Comunidad Valenciana, Spain
Jun 6
Temples and Post Animal
Temples and Post Animal at Black Cat
Black Cat Washington, DC
Jun 7
Temples and Post Animal
Temples and Post Animal at Underground Arts
Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jun 9
Temples and Post Animal
Temples and Post Animal at Elsewhere
Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY
Jun 10
Temples and Post Animal
Temples and Post Animal at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Jun 12
Temples and Post Animal
Temples and Post Animal at Theatre Fairmount
Theatre Fairmount Montréal, QC, Canada
Jun 13
Temples and Post Animal
Temples and Post Animal at Lee's Palace
Lee's Palace Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 15
Temples and Post Animal
Temples and Post Animal at El Club
El Club Detroit, MI
Jun 16
Temples and Post Animal
Temples and Post Animal at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Jun 17
Temples and Post Animal
Temples and Post Animal at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Jun 19
Temples and Post Animal
Temples and Post Animal at Bluebird Theater
Bluebird Theater Denver, CO
Jun 20
Temples and Post Animal
Temples and Post Animal at Urban Lounge
Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 22
Temples and Post Animal
Temples and Post Animal at Great American Music Hall
Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA
Jun 24
Temples and Post Animal
Temples and Post Animal at Teragram Ballroom
Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, CA
Jul 5
to
Jul 8
Musilac 2023
Musilac 2023 at Aix Les Bains, France
Aix Les Bains, France Aix-les-Bains, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Aug 31
Temples
Temples at Rickshaw Theatre
Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 2
to
Sep 3
Bumbershoot 2023
Bumbershoot 2023 at Seattle Center
Seattle Center Seattle, WA
Oct 6
Nürnberg Pop Festival
Nürnberg Pop Festival at Arena Nurnberg
Arena Nurnberg Nürnberg, BY, Germany
When do Temples 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Temples on social media and sign up for their email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Today, Temples released a new album produced by Sean Ono Lennon titled Exotico. Watch the music video for "Oval Stones." For concert tickets and more, check out the Temples Zumic artist page.

