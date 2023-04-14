Temples Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, psychedelic rockers Temples added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set in June, August, and September at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening act on select dates will be Post Animal. Temples are currently on tour in the UK and have upcoming concerts in France and Spain. They also have a handful of festival performances scheduled.

Temples All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Temples 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Temples on social media and sign up for their email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Today, Temples released a new album produced by Sean Ono Lennon titled Exotico. Watch the music video for "Oval Stones." For concert tickets and more, check out the Temples Zumic artist page.