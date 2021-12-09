Tenacious D Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hard rocking and hilarious duo Tenacious D have announced 2022 tour dates.

At this time, Jack Black and Kyle Gass have seven shows scheduled in June. Starting with a performance at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, the two will make stops in Colorado, Utah, Oregon, Washington, and California. The opening act for the headlining concerts will be Puddles Pity Party.

Tenacious D All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Tenacious D 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 10. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is CLASSICS. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

To get the most up-to-date information, we recommend following Tenacious D on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media.

The most recent full-length album by Tenacious D was 2018's prophetic Post-Apocalypto. During the pandemic, they have stayed busy releasing a few singles including covers of songs by The Beatles and Rocky Horror Picture Show. For concert tickets and more, check out the Tenacious D Zumic artist page.